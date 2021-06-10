'Metal Slug Tactics' resurrects a classic '90s franchise
Metal Slug, a mainstay SNK action franchise, is back... in tactical RPG form! Announced during the Summer Games Fest presentation today, Metal Slug Tactics is a new entry in the series headed to PCs on Steam. The slick trailer re-introduces the original crew and makes it clear the game will do justice to the original series' pixel art aesthetic. According to the publisher Dotemu, it'll combine the turn-based tactical RPG game (similar to Final Fantasy Tactics) together with rogue-like elements. There's no release date yet, but it's definitely a game we'll be keeping an eye on.