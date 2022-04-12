U.S. markets closed

Metal Stamping Market to observe USD 25.62 Bn growth | Driven by the benefits of precision metal stamping | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal stamping market size is expected to increase by USD 25.62 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.21% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe significant growth opportunities in APAC. The region currently occupies 45% of the global market share.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metal Stamping Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Purchase our full report to get detailed insights into the market size, factors impacting growth, and other important statistics.
Download a Free Sample Report Before Purchasing

The market is driven by the benefits associated with precision metal stamping. Metal stamping is a quick and efficient way of producing precision metal parts. It offers the flexibility to define and implement small features with unique configurations and tight tolerances. Moreover, metal stamping is an automated process and reduces the cost of labor, especially where production volumes are high. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of metal stamping, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Metal Stamping Companies:

The global metal stamping market is fragmented with the presence of several well-established players that design and produce stamped metal parts for various industries. Vendors in the market are differentiating themselves mainly based on quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Technavio identifies the following as some of the dominant players in the market.

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.: The company offers metal stamping products portfolio such as axel shafts, ring gears, stem pinions, differential gear among others using process like hot forging, warm forging, cold forging, and machining.

American Industrial Co.: The company offers metal stamping services such as progressive die stamping, coining or shallow draw stamping, blanking, piercing, laser cutting, bending, and forming.

CIE Automotive SA: The company offers metal stamping components for automotive global market such as gasoline rails, steering columns, body in white, chassis components as well as various seat assemblies.

Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co.: The company offers custom precision metal stampings needed by the automotive, medical device, and electronics industries.

Klesk Metal Stamping Co.: The company offers punch presses ranging in tonnage from 5 to 100 tons, CNC machining capable to handle all secondary drilling, countersinking, counter boring, reaming, and detailed machining.

Identify other dominant vendors in the market. Request a Free Sample Report Now

Metal Stamping Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120-pages report segments the global metal stamping market by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Metal Stamping Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

  • Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial Machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aerospace and defense - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The automotive industry is the primary end-user in the market. The increasing demand for stamped parts for bus bars, terminals, electrical contacts, inserts for plastic moldings, brackets, lead frames, battery cable connectors, shields, clips, and press-fit pins are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increasing demand for passenger cars, growing preference for electric vehicles/hybrids over internal combustion engines (ICE), and rising adoption of hot stamping technology are further influencing the growth of the segment.

Metal Stamping Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021. The regional market is mainly driven by the growth of the automobile industry. In addition, improving standards of living and the presence of a strong industrial base are fostering the growth of the metal stamping market in APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for metal stamping in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Get highlights on other potential segments and regions in the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Roll Forming Machines Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Robotic Laser Cutting Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metal Stamping Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 25.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.21

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Co., CIE Automotive SA, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., Nelson-Miller Inc., Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wiegel Tool Works Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

  • American Industrial Co.

  • CIE Automotive SA

  • Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co.

  • Klesk Metal Stamping Co.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Nelson-Miller Inc.

  • Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • thyssenkrupp AG

  • Wiegel Tool Works Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

