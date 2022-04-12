Metal Stamping Market to observe USD 25.62 Bn growth | Driven by the benefits of precision metal stamping | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal stamping market size is expected to increase by USD 25.62 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.21% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe significant growth opportunities in APAC. The region currently occupies 45% of the global market share.
The market is driven by the benefits associated with precision metal stamping. Metal stamping is a quick and efficient way of producing precision metal parts. It offers the flexibility to define and implement small features with unique configurations and tight tolerances. Moreover, metal stamping is an automated process and reduces the cost of labor, especially where production volumes are high. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of metal stamping, thereby driving the growth of the market.
Major Metal Stamping Companies:
The global metal stamping market is fragmented with the presence of several well-established players that design and produce stamped metal parts for various industries. Vendors in the market are differentiating themselves mainly based on quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Technavio identifies the following as some of the dominant players in the market.
American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.: The company offers metal stamping products portfolio such as axel shafts, ring gears, stem pinions, differential gear among others using process like hot forging, warm forging, cold forging, and machining.
American Industrial Co.: The company offers metal stamping services such as progressive die stamping, coining or shallow draw stamping, blanking, piercing, laser cutting, bending, and forming.
CIE Automotive SA: The company offers metal stamping components for automotive global market such as gasoline rails, steering columns, body in white, chassis components as well as various seat assemblies.
Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co.: The company offers custom precision metal stampings needed by the automotive, medical device, and electronics industries.
Klesk Metal Stamping Co.: The company offers punch presses ranging in tonnage from 5 to 100 tons, CNC machining capable to handle all secondary drilling, countersinking, counter boring, reaming, and detailed machining.
Metal Stamping Market: Segmentation Analysis
The 120-pages report segments the global metal stamping market by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Metal Stamping Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial Machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025
Aerospace and defense - size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
The automotive industry is the primary end-user in the market. The increasing demand for stamped parts for bus bars, terminals, electrical contacts, inserts for plastic moldings, brackets, lead frames, battery cable connectors, shields, clips, and press-fit pins are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increasing demand for passenger cars, growing preference for electric vehicles/hybrids over internal combustion engines (ICE), and rising adoption of hot stamping technology are further influencing the growth of the segment.
Metal Stamping Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021. The regional market is mainly driven by the growth of the automobile industry. In addition, improving standards of living and the presence of a strong industrial base are fostering the growth of the metal stamping market in APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for metal stamping in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
