Metal Stamping Market Will Record CAGR of 3.54% from 2021 to 2025|17,000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the metal stamping market is set to grow by $ 25.62 bn from 2021 to 2025 and register a CAGR of 3.54%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources.

Attractive Opportunities in Metal Stamping Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The benefits associated with precision metal stamping, rising use of sheet metal across end-user industries, and increasing demand from APAC will offer immense growth opportunities for metal stamping market players.

However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Metal Stamping Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Get detailed insights on individual segment share contribution and make informed business decisions, Download a Free Sample

Metal Stamping Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the metal stamping market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Co., CIE Automotive SA, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., Nelson-Miller Inc., Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wiegel Tool Works Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the metal stamping market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Metal Stamping Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metal stamping market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the metal stamping market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the metal stamping market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal stamping market vendors

Related Reports:

Metal Heat Treatment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The metal heat treatment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 8.95 billion, at a CAGR of 2.74%, during 2021-2025.

Download a Free Sample for an in-depth analysis of this report

Hydraulic Press Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hydraulic press machine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.07 billion and record a CAGR of 1.62% during 2021-2025.

Fetch a Free Sample for more details on market sizing and the latest trends and challenges of this market

Metal Stamping Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 25.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.21

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Co., CIE Automotive SA, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., Nelson-Miller Inc., Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wiegel Tool Works Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough market analysis to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

