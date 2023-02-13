Metal Stamping Market Size to Grow by 4.01%, Industrial Machinery Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal stamping market size is forecast to increase by USD 31.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.01%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 131.89 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand from APAC, benefits associated with precision metal stamping, and the rising use of sheet metal across end-user industries. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AAPICO Hitech Public Co. Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., American Industrial Co., Caparo, CIE Automotive SA, Clow Stamping Co., D and H Industries Inc., GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Goshen Stamping Co., Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Kenmode Inc., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., KOBAKIN J Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co., Nelson Miller, Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Wiegel Tool Works Inc., and Metrican.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others), material (steel, aluminum, copper, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for passenger cars, growing preference for EVs/hybrids over internal combustion engines (ICE), and rising adoption of hot stamping technology.

What are the key data covered in this metal stamping market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal stamping market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the metal stamping market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metal stamping market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal stamping market vendors

Metal Stamping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAPICO Hitech Public Co. Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., American Industrial Co., Caparo, CIE Automotive SA, Clow Stamping Co., D and H Industries Inc., GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Goshen Stamping Co., Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Kenmode Inc., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., KOBAKIN J Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co., Nelson Miller, Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Wiegel Tool Works Inc., and Metrican Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

