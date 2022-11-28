U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.25
    -34.25 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,134.00
    -222.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,701.00
    -81.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.00
    -14.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.32
    -1.96 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.30
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0442
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6940
    +0.0030 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.75 (+8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6210
    -0.4790 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,186.45
    -370.01 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.42
    -3.23 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,454.48
    -32.19 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in metal surface treatment chemical market to 2027 by application (automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, aerospace, and other application), chemical type (cleaners, conversion coating, plating chemical, and other chemicals), product form (liquid and solid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362729/?utm_source=GNW

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the metal surface treatment chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electronics, construction, packaging, and aerospace industries. The global metal surface treatment chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing automotive production and increasing residential and commercial infrastructure.

Emerging Trends in the Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include replacement of phosphate conversion coating with zirconium-based conversion coating and multiplex surface treatment.

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global metal surface treatment chemical market by application, chemical type, product form, and region as follows:

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Application [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Automotive
• Electrical and Electronics
• Construction
• Packaging
• Aerospace
• Other Application

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Chemical Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Cleaners
• Conversion Coating
• Plating Chemical
• Other Chemical

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Product Form [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Liquid
• Solid

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o The United Kingdom
o France
o Russia
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
• The Rest of the World
List of Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies metal surface treatment chemical companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the metal surface treatment chemical companies profiled in this report includes.
• PPG
• Henkel
• Element Solutions
• Nippon
• Quaker Chemical
• BASF SE
• JCU Corporation
• Oerlikon Group
• Nihon Parkerizing
• Algol Chemical
Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that conversion coating will remain the largest application and highest growing chemical type due to their ability to provide improved corrosion resistance, wear resistance, adhesion, aesthetic appearance, and lubricative properties of metal surfaces.
• Liquid and solid are the two types of product form of metal surface treatment chemical and liquid will remain the largest product form.
• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and North America will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improved corrosion protection and paint adhesion performance.
Features of Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market

• Market Size Estimates: Metal surface treatment chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (M lbs)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, chemical type, and product form
• Regional Analysis: Metal surface treatment chemical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, chemical type, product form, and regions for the metal surface treatment chemical market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the metal surface treatment chemical market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the metal surface treatment chemical market size?
Answer: The global metal surface treatment chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for metal surface treatment chemical market?
Answer: The metal surface treatment chemical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the metal surface treatment chemical market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing automotive production and increasing residential and commercial infrastructure.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for metal surface treatment chemical?
Answer: Automotive is the major application for metal surface treatment chemical.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in metal surface treatment chemical market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include replacement of phosphate conversion coating with zirconium-based conversion coating and multiplex surface treatment.
Q6. Who are the key metal surface treatment chemical companies?

Answer: Some of the key metal surface treatment chemical companies are as follows:
• PPG
• Henkel
• Element Solutions
• Nippon
• Quaker Chemical
• BASF SE
• JCU Corporation
• Oerlikon Group
• Nihon Parkerizing
• Algol Chemical
Q7. Which metal surface treatment chemical type segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that conversion coating will remain the largest application and highest growing chemical type due to their ability to provide improved corrosion resistance, wear resistance, adhesion, aesthetic appearance, and lubricative properties of metal surfaces
Q8. In metal surface treatment chemical market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.
This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global metal surface treatment chemical market by application (automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, aerospace, and other application), chemical type (cleaners, conversion coating, plating chemical, and other chemicals), product form (liquid and solid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362729/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US bankruptcy proceedings by John J. Ray III were “regrettable” an

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • Is the Worst Finally Over for Disney Stock?

    Top executives as well as frontline workers cheered the move as the reorganization under former CEO Bob Chapek seemed to leave creative talent in the dark. After the stock's poor performance and complaints from executives, a consensus formed that Chapek wasn't right for the job, and Iger was brought back in. Disney+ is set to launch its ad-based tier on Dec. 8 in the U.S., but the company is taking a different approach from most of its streaming peers.

  • SSR MINING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPLORATION RESULTS AT MARIGOLD CREATING PATHWAYS FOR MINE PLAN ENHANCEMENT AND EXTENSION

    SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 316 drillholes completed at the Marigold mine in Nevada, USA, for the period from October, 2021 to August, 2022 (Figure 1) at the New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley oxide targets. These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Marigold 2021 Technical Report Summary. With an existing Mineral Reserve life of 11 years, exploration at Marigold is focused on a

  • Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil at Apple Inc.’s key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, according to a person familiar with assembly operations. The shares slumped in early US trading.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe situation remains fluid at the plant and the estimate of lost production could chan

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. Musk, who didn’t say when he gave the talk, has undertaken a dr

  • National Grid poised to activate emergency winter plan tomorrow after French nuclear outages - live updates

    National Grid is poised to pay households to cut their power demand tomorrow to avert power cuts as it prepares to activate its winter emergency electricity plan for the first time.

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kuwait Exports First Shipment of Jet Fuel From New Zour Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corp. exported its first shipment of aviation jet fuel from the country’s newly commissioned Al-Zour mega-refinery.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first cargo is currently being shipped aboard the Pacific Sarah tanker, KPC said in a statement on Sunday. The company and its subsidiaries are “continuously working to meet the rising demand of the glo

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Macy's is bucking the trend of retail's woes: Morning Brief

    Believe it not, Macy's has had a pretty good year even as rivals have sucked wind. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever on Asian Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is strengthening the role of Asia and the Middle East as the world’s main providers of fuels like diesel and gasoline that are crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAs Europe and the US seek to cut off their dependence on Russian petroleum products, they are facing a shortage of supplies at home. That’s opening opportunities

  • Popeyes, Wingstop, Others Step Up Chicken Offerings as Poultry Prices Drop

    Prices for chicken breasts have fallen about 70% since June, bringing relief to Popeyes, Applebee’s and other chains, which have struggled with escalating costs this year.

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • Amazon Is Shuttering Some India Businesses Amid Global Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will wind down parts of its Indian operations, showing that even the crucial growth market with 1.4 billion consumers isn’t immune to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy’s cost-reduction campaign.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe company said it is exiting meal deliveries as well as a service providing bulk doorstep deliveries of packaged consumer goo

  • Better Buy: Google vs. Meta Platforms

    The two advertising giants are grappling with macroeconomic headwinds as companies worldwide pull back on marketing spending. This video will highlight which is the best stock to buy right now: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).