Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in metal surface treatment chemical market to 2027 by application (automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, aerospace, and other application), chemical type (cleaners, conversion coating, plating chemical, and other chemicals), product form (liquid and solid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the metal surface treatment chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electronics, construction, packaging, and aerospace industries. The global metal surface treatment chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing automotive production and increasing residential and commercial infrastructure.



Emerging Trends in the Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include replacement of phosphate conversion coating with zirconium-based conversion coating and multiplex surface treatment.



Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global metal surface treatment chemical market by application, chemical type, product form, and region as follows:



Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Application [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Construction

• Packaging

• Aerospace

• Other Application



Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Chemical Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Cleaners

• Conversion Coating

• Plating Chemical

• Other Chemical



Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Product Form [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Liquid

• Solid



Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market Insight



• The analyst forecasts that conversion coating will remain the largest application and highest growing chemical type due to their ability to provide improved corrosion resistance, wear resistance, adhesion, aesthetic appearance, and lubricative properties of metal surfaces.

• Liquid and solid are the two types of product form of metal surface treatment chemical and liquid will remain the largest product form.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and North America will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improved corrosion protection and paint adhesion performance.

Features of Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market



• Market Size Estimates: Metal surface treatment chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, chemical type, and product form

• Regional Analysis: Metal surface treatment chemical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, chemical type, product form, and regions for the metal surface treatment chemical market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the metal surface treatment chemical market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

