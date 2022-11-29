U.S. markets closed

METALEX ANNOUNCES FURTHER INCREASE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

·1 min read

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES./

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Metalex Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: MTX) announces that, further to its news releases of November 22 and November 25, 2022, it has further increased its Offering to a total of $2,267,100 from the previously announced $2,000,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the November 22nd news release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Charles Fipke
Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Metalex Ventures Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/28/c5387.html

