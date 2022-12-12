U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

Metalized Flexible Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

·5 min read
Major players in the metalized flexible packaging market are Amcor Limited, Ester Industries Ltd. , Mondi Group, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nissha Co Ltd. , Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamäki Oyj, Transcontinental Inc.

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metalized Flexible Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372892/?utm_source=GNW
, AR Metallizing N.V., Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH, Sealed Air Corp, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Verso Corporation.

The global metalized flexible packaging market is expected to grow from $4.68 billion in 2021 to $5.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The metalized flexible packaging market is expected to grow to $8.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The metalized flexible packaging market consists of sales of plastic, chromium and nickel packaging.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Metalized flexible packaging is the packaging process that uses thin layers of metals or metal-mounted packaging materials to pack products whose shape can be changed during packaging. The metalized flexible packaging is used in packaging products that are sensitive to light and to increase product shelf life.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metalized flexible packaging market in 2021. The regions covered in the metalized flexible packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main types of materials in metalized flexible packaging market are aluminum foil-based flexible packaging, and metalized film flexible packaging.Aluminum foil-based metalized flexible packaging are used for packaging products or items that protect from moisture, volatile aroma, and light to increase the shelf life of products.

Aluminum foil-based flexible packaging refers to the use of thin sheets of aluminum or aluminum-mounted packaging materials that are used as packaging material to pack products that material acts as barriers to moisture and light to protect products.The different packaging types include bags, pouches, wraps, rollstock, and others that are used in several applications such as packaging, decoration, printing and lamination, labelling, and insulations.

The several end-use industries include food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and others.

The increasing demand for sustainable packaging is expected to propel the growth of the metalized flexible packaging market going forward.Packaging solutions that have minimal environmental impact and footprint are referred to as sustainable packaging.

The metalized flexible packaging can be recycled and helps in reducing solid waste and the carbon footprint.For instance, according to an article published by Drapers, a UK-based business-to-business magazine and website, 64% of UK customers are likely to make purchases from merchants who use eco-friendly packaging and 50% of people are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging and delivery.

Therefore, increasing demand for sustainable packaging is driving the demand for the metalized flexible packaging market.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the metalized flexible packaging market.Major companies operating in the metalized flexible packaging sector is focused on introducing new technologies to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in November 2021, Cosmo Films Ltd, an India-based company that manufactures specialty films for flexible packaging launched the enhanced barrier metalized BOPP Film.This product’s unique features include improving the shelf life of the packaged product and also helping in creating mono material eco-friendly structures.

The product has been specially curated for applications such as flexible packaging for lamination, packaging of biscuits, snacks, bakery products, chocolates, and personal care products including shampoo sachets where a moisture barrier is of utmost importance. This film provides a good heat seal strength and cold seal adhesive on the non-metallic side.

In December 2020, ROXCEL Group, an Austria-based manufacturer of packaging and label paper acquired Galileo Nanotech for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help the integration of the paper and energy division and add value to customers through the trading division globally.

Galileo Nanotech is a Russia-based manufacturer of metalized materials such as boards, papers, and films.

The countries covered in the metalized flexible packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The metalized flexible packaging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides metalized flexible packaging market statistics, including metalized flexible packaging industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an metalized flexible packaging market share, detailed metalized flexible packaging market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the metalized flexible packaging industry. This metalized flexible packaging market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
