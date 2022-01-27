U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.12
    +45.19 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,609.57
    +441.48 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,616.74
    +74.62 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.64
    -3.82 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.33
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    -38.30 (-2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -1.11 (-4.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1143
    -0.0101 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8080
    -0.0400 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4670
    +0.8070 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,577.06
    -1,696.31 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.62
    +18.12 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market size worth $ 6.31 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.41% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The rapid increase in demand for the longer shelf life of products coupled with an increase in conscious consumerism among the customers is a few of the critical market trends fueling the growth of the Metalized Flexible Packaging Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Metalized Flexible Packaging Market" By Material Type (Aluminum, Chromium, Nickel), By Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Roll stock, Wraps), By End-Use Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Pet Food), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market size was valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.31 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=153063

Browse in-depth TOC on "Metalized Flexible Packaging Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Overview

The market for metalized flexible packaging is being driven by customers' increasingly busy lifestyles and the resulting desire for convenient food packing. Metalized flexible packaging extends the shelf life of products while reducing the need for preservatives. Traditional packaging styles are being phased out in favour of lightweight, easy-to-handle packaging in the food and beverage business. Metalized flexible packaging helps meet this demand because it is lighter than rigid packaging and does not contain glass or cans, which add to the packaging's weight. The texture and quality of food, as well as pharmaceutical products, are affected by moisture gain or loss.

It can also hasten the breakdown of fat-containing goods. Ones with a strong flavour, such as coffee, are more prone to lose their scent, while bland foods absorb it. Metalized films are used to prevent the loss of scent and odour by protecting protection against oxygen, moisture, vapour, and aroma. The use of metalized films in food packaging extends the shelf life of the items, resulting in less food waste. Restraints- Raw materials account for the majority of the costs associated with producing metalized flexible packaging. The metalized flexible packaging polymers are sourced from petroleum. The pressure on input costs is projected to fluctuate due to the unpredictable trend in crude oil and demand for polymers for various uses.

Manufacturers' profitability may be impacted by shifting raw material prices, limiting the growth of metalized flexible packaging. Manufacturers have been driven to produce new packaging choices as a result of dynamic industry changes, such as the introduction of new regulatory measures. Concerns about the usage of biodegradable metalized flexible packaging and its impact on the environment have prompted producers to develop safe and secure sustainable packaging options. Government rules, shifting consumer tastes, and environmental concerns have all contributed to the current state of affairs. Manufacturers are focusing their efforts on manufacturing recyclable and environmentally friendly products. Coloplast Metalized Products Limited (Canada), for example, has created several environmentally friendly products, including Post-Consumer Recycled Metalized Polyester and High Barrier Metalized PLA Compostable Film.

Key Developments

  • In June 2019, Amcor has finalized the acquisition of Bemis Company Inc (Bemis), a flexible packaging product manufacturer based in the United States. With a global base, size in every region, and industry-leading R&D capabilities, this strategic combination positions Amcor as the global leader in consumer packaging.

  • Nov 23, 2021, Cosmo Films Ltd. Launched its new product named as Enhanced Barrier Metalized BOPP Film is in the market. The new film is specially innovated for applications such as flexible packaging for lamination, snacks, packaging of biscuits, and bakery products.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp, Sonoco Products Company, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Huhtamaki, Transcontinental Inc, Cosmo Films Ltd., and Kendall Packaging Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market On the basis of Material Type, Packaging Type, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

  • Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, By Material Type

  • Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

  • Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, By End-Use Industry

  • Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Polyolefins Market By Type (Polyethylene (PP) – HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, Polypropylene), By Application (Films and Sheets, Blow Molding), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Construction), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market By Type (Horizontal end side-load, Top-load, Wraparound, Vertical leaflet), By Form (Automatic and Semi-automatic), By Application (Alcoholic beverages, Soft drinks, and Dairy beverages), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Polyethylene Packaging Market By Product (High Density Polystyrene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Locked Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)), By Application (Food, Drinks, Electronic Products), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

PET Packaging Market By Type (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging), By Form (Amorphous PET, Crystalline PET), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

7 Leading Flexible Packaging Companies delivering packaging materials pole to pole

Visualize Metalized Flexible Packaging Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metalized-flexible-packaging-market-size-worth--6-31-billion-globally-by-2028-at-5-41-cagr-verified-market-research-301469759.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Rebound as Dip Buyer

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • Red-Hot Rally in Palm Oil Reveals Dirty Jobs That No One Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil palm planters in Malaysia are confronting a hard truth -- behind the red-hot rally in prices are thousands of jobs that nobody wants. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayWhile h

  • Starbucks reversal on vaccine mandate sparks customer, barista backlash

    Starbucks' reversal of its COVID-19 requirements has sparked controversy among loyal customers and its front-line workers.

  • Flush With Cash, U.S. Shale Revisits Taboo Topic: Raising Output

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale executives have finally achieved something that eluded the industry for more than a decade: the ability to turn over billions of dollars in dividends to shareholders while at the same time boosting production to tap into surging global oil demand.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Rebound a

  • Is Etsy Crafting an Attractive Price Level?

    Well, the stock did not dip to $270 until early December so hopefully traders did not go long ETSY. If they did go long ETSY, they should have been quickly stopped out at $245. In the updated daily bar chart of ETSY, below, we can see that the shares have declined sharply the past two months.

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings miss estimates, but digital sales soar

    The Golden Arches fell short in its fourth quarter results.

  • Chip armageddon reveals how terrifyingly fragile the U.S. supply chain actually is

    The Commerce Department just got data showing companies had only five days worth of chips in 2021, on average.

  • Exclusive-Tencent plans to take U.S.-listed streaming firm DouYu private -sources

    Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd private amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Tencent, the biggest shareholder in Nasdaq-listed DouYu with a 37% stake, wants to team up with at least one private equity firm for the deal and is currently talking to investment banks, they said. The company has been debating its business strategy after Tencent's plans to merge it with bigger rival Huya Inc were blocked by regulators in July last year on antitrust grounds.

  • 3 of the Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    As of Jan. 20, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had entered official correction territory (a decline of 10% from recent highs), and it was threatening to pull the widely followed S&P 500 down with it. In other words, with downside catalysts aplenty, we could be on the verge of a steep correction or stock market crash. While volatility during crashes and corrections can be unnerving, history has shown that these relatively short-term dips are always a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • The Chip Shortage is Even Worse Than Biden Thinks

    The supply of chips that power and move Americans has never been tighter, according to a U.S. Commerce Department report. Is a Strategic 'Chip' Reserve on the way?

  • New York attorney general: No basis for Trump’s lawsuit challenging investigation

    New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump's attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices, asking a judge Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit aimed at halting the probe.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Intel has another shoe to drop following margin declines — weak PC sales on horizon

    Intel Corp. weathered another tough investor reaction to its earnings report Thursday despite strong results, as the chip maker faces another challenge in addition to falling margins: A looming oversupply of PCs that promises to hit its largest business segment.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Prioritize Deliveries Over New Vehicles in 2022

    The electric-vehicle maker reported record earnings but hasn’t been immune to supply-chain problems.

  • Prince Andrew asks U.S. court to throw out sexual-abuse suit and seeks a jury trial if the case moves forward

    Lawyers for Queen Elizabeth's middle son said that if any sexual activity did occur between the prince and a then-teenaged Virginia Giuffre, it was consensual, but the filing made clear that Andrew wasn't admitting to such sexual contact.

  • Politics Are Turning Against Copper Miners, Freeport-McMoRan CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The task of ramping up copper supply to meet growing demand in the clean-energy transition is getting harder as societies and communities resist new mines and politicians seek a bigger share of the profit, said Freeport-McMoRan Inc. boss Richard Adkerson.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot N

  • Samsung and Lam Research Issue Warnings on Persistent Supply-Chain Challenges

    Samsung warns that supply-chain problems remain a challenge, notably for non-memory chips. Lam Research says 'supply challenges have broadened.'

  • EU launches trade action against China despite German export fears

    Brussels is launching a case against China at the World Trade Organisation over its treatment of Lithuanian goods, amid reports that Germany fears the action will undermine its own trade links with the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Jeep Owner’s Chinese Partner Says It Was Caught Unaware by Deal Announcement

    Stellantis came under fire from a key Chinese manufacturer for announcing a deal to acquire majority ownership of a joint venture the firms operate together, a sign of the trade tensions between China and the West.