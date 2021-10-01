U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0080
    -0.2820 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,352.97
    +4,892.89 (+11.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Metalla Completes Acquisition of 5% Royalty on Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain Gold Mine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NYSE AMERICAN: MTA
TSX-V: MTA

(All Currency is in United States (US$) dollars unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 13, 2021, it has closed (the "Closing") the acquisition of an existing 5% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") from an arm's length seller (the "Seller") on the South Domes portion of the Castle Mountain Gold mine owned by Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX; TSX: EQX).

Metalla Royalty Logo (CNW Group/Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.)
Metalla Royalty Logo (CNW Group/Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.)

On Closing, Metalla paid $10 million in cash to the Seller (the "Closing Payment") with the remaining $5 million of the purchase price to be paid within twenty months from the closing date bearing interest at a rate of 4% per annum from the closing date.

FINANCIAL UPDATE

The Company has completed its previously announced drawdown of an additional C$3 million (the "Drawdown Amount") under its existing amended and restated convertible loan facility (the "Convertible Loan Facility") with Beedie Capital ("Beedie"). The Drawdown Amount will accrue interest at 8% per annum with the remaining C$12 million available to the Company under the Convertible Loan Facility subject to stand-by interest of 1.5% per annum.

The Drawdown Amount is convertible by Beedie into common shares of Metalla ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$11.16 which is based on a 20% premium above the 30-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange calculated as of September 30, 2021, in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Loan Facility. Any Common Shares issued upon conversion of the Drawdown Amount will be subject to a hold period elapsing on February 2, 2022.

The Drawdown Amount was used to fund a portion of the Closing Payment for the acquisition of the Royalty.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

ON BEHALF OF METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(signed) "Brett Heath"

Website: www.metallaroyalty.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of United States and Canadian regulations. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information in this release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the potential achievement of milestones and payments in connection therewith; the payment of the remaining $5 million purchase price; the anticipated or possible future developments at ‎the Castle Mountain Project and the properties on which the Company currently holds royalty and stream interests or relating to the companies owning or operating such properties; the future value of the Company's stock; future cash generation; and the Company's potential to become a leading gold and silver company. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Metalla to control or predict, that may cause Metalla's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the risk that the milestones may not be satisfied; risks associated with the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase precious metals or from which it will receive stream or royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine development, construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans are refined; problems related to the ability to market precious metals or other metals; industry conditions, including commodity price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; interpretation by government entities of tax laws or the implementation of new tax laws; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Metalla holds a royalty or stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; risks related to global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus ‎‎(COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Metalla; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the volatility of the stock market; competition; future sales or issuances of debt or equity securities; use of proceeds; dividend policy and future payment of dividends; liquidity; market for securities; enforcement of civil judgments; and risks relating to Metalla potentially being a passive foreign investment company within the meaning of U.S. federal tax laws; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form, annual report on Form 40-F and other documents filed with or submitted to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metalla-completes-acquisition-of-5-royalty-on-equinox-golds-castle-mountain-gold-mine-301390107.html

SOURCE Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • Why SunPower Shares Jumped 12.3% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 12.3% in trading on Friday after announcing that it will join the S&P MidCap 400 next week. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy, which is being acquired by Cabot Oil & Gas, in the index. The reason shares often jump when announcements like this are made is because funds that follow an index like the S&P MidCap 400 will need to buy shares to get exposure to SunPower stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    Committing your money to an investment thesis is hard, but doing so for the long term can be even more daunting. It's difficult to predict what the world will look like in a year, let alone 10 years, so it can be challenging to invest with conviction.

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer Fall on Merck Covid-19 Pill News

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • 5 Reasons Lordstown Motors Stock Is Sinking Today

    The electric-vehicle start-up confirmed a deal with Foxconn, but the terms leave several unanswered questions.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Why this billionaire investor is all in on one electric vehicle maker

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with investing pioneer Alec Gores of The Group about his latest playing on the future of the automobile.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Finding bargains in the market is a rarity these days, so you should load up on shares of these businesses if the opportunity presents itself.

  • Dutch Bros Stock: The Next Starbucks?

    A lesser-known brand going after a similar market, but with a twist, is Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The coffee/drink brand just went public through an initial public offering this September and is trying to grow rapidly, as Starbucks has across the United States. Is Dutch Bros the next Starbucks?