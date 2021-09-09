U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing Application of Sodium Stearates in Glycerin Products to Drive Market, Says TMR

·6 min read

- Metallic stearates market is expected to surpass the valuation of US$ 3.56 Bn by 2030. Increased product use across paints, personal care products, lubricants, cosmetics, construction materials, detergents is expected to boost market growth.

- The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and foods are some of the important products in which metallic stearates are used. Calcium stearates, aluminum stearates, zinc stearates, sodium stearates, and magnesium stearates are some of the key product types available in the market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The analysts at the Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that the global metallic stearates market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Players are concentrating on strengthening their supply chain and developing strong relations with suppliers from different geographical regions. The strategy is anticipated to help them in establishing a prominent position in the market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54630

Metallic Stearates Market: Key Findings

  • Increase in Product Use in Plastics, Rubber Industries Boosts Market Sales

In the plastics industry, metallic stearates are mainly used as lubricants, release agents, and acid scavengers. The adoption of this product has increased in melt processing and production optimization. Metallic stearates allow the processor to manufacture finished articles with lower friction and smoother surfaces.

  • Players Experience High Demand for Zinc Stearates from Plastics, Paint & Coatings Industries

Zinc stearates are in high demand owing to their increasing use in effective acid scavenger and processing. They improve sandpapers abrasiveness and help in different polyolefin applications. Zinc stearate is used as a heat stabilizer, mold-releasing agent, and slipping agent in the plastics industry. In addition, it finds application as a matting agent in the paints &coatings industry. All these product applications offer exceptional sales opportunities in the market.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Metallic Stearates Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=54630

Metallic Stearates Market: Growth Boosters

  • Magnesium stearates offer optimum adhesion, favorable lubrication, and are lightweight in nature. As a result, they are widely used as a lubricant in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. Magnesium stearate also finds application in the production of different personal care products such as eyeliner and mascara.

  • Increased construction activities across the globe are fueling the demand for concrete, thereby boosting the sales of metallic stearates

  • Growing application of sodium stearate as dispersant, emulsifier, stabilizer, gelling agent, viscosity modifier, and binder is driving the demand in the market. Moreover, the product is gaining traction as a key component of several products such as cosmetics, food additives, and soaps.

  • Metallic stearates are found in varied forms such as powder, granular, flakes, prills, pastilles, and pellets. Of these, the market players are experiencing high demand for products in powder form owing to the many advantages they offer.

  • Powdered metallic stearates offer good dispersibility in final application, good compatibility with powder blends, and high active surface area. Moreover, the product's hydrophobic properties help in preventing the activity of water absorption by powdered cosmetic products, thus preventing agglomerates formation. Owing to these advantages, the demand for powdered metallic stearates is increasing.

  • Asia Pacific is one of the key region for players in the metallic stearates market due to increased product demand from rubber and plastic manufacturing industries in the region

Buy our Premium Research Report on Metallic Stearates Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=54630&ltype=S

Metallic Stearates Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the metallic stearates market. Thus, the research document provides all important data including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players in the market.

Some of the key players in the metallic stearates market are:

  • Baerlocher GmbH

  • Mallinckrodt plc

  • Dover Chemical Corporation

  • HIMSTAB LLC

  • Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

  • Faci SpA

  • Valtris Specialty Chemicals

  • Sun Ace Corporation

  • James M. Brown Ltd.

  • PMC Group, Inc.

  • Goldstab Organics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Synergy Poly Additives Pvt. Ltd.

  • Nimbasia Stabilizers

  • BELIKE Chemical

  • IRRH Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

The global metallic stearates market is classified into:

Type

  • Aluminum Stearates

  • Calcium Stearates

  • Magnesium Stearates

  • Zinc Stearates

  • Sodium Stearates

  • Others (including Potassium, Cobalt, and Barium)

Form

  • Granular

  • Powder

  • Prills

  • Flakes

  • Pellets

  • Pastilles

Application

  • Plastics & Rubbers

  • Food

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Paints & Varnishes

  • Building Materials

  • Cosmetics

  • Lubricants & Detergents

  • Others (including Water Repellents)

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Stearates Market - The global Stearates market was valued at US$ 4,512.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market for stearates is driven by factors such as high demand for additives in the plastic & rubber processing industry coupled with rising demand for stearates in the building & construction industry. Stearates are used as lubricating, releasing and anti-caking agents in plastic processing. Stearates are also used as acid scavengers in plastic processing and compounding. They increase throughput and facilitate the formation of smoother and low friction surfaces. Increasing demand for stearates in pharmaceutical, personal care and textile industries across the globe is estimated to offer higher opportunities for market growth over the next few years.

Friction Pads Market - The rise in the global demand for ceramic friction pads and sinter metallic friction pads has led to significant growth in the usage of friction pads. The increase in production and demand for non-asbestos organic friction pads is expected to be the primary driver of the global friction pads market. The growth of automotive, railways, aerospace, and agriculture industries is also propelling the demand for friction pads.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/metallic-stearates-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metallic-stearates-market-would-expand-at-a-cagr-of-4-8-during-forecast-period-growing-application-of-sodium-stearates-in-glycerin-products-to-drive-market-says-tmr-301372366.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

