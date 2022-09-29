U.S. markets closed

Metallic Stearates Market to Reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2030, TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Growing adoption of metallic stearates in the construction industry propels growth in the global metallic stearates market

  • Increasing initiatives for scientific research leading to increase in the applications of metallic stearates in various end-use industries boost market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Products offered by the leading players in the global metallic stearates market are used as active ingredients in a diverse range of end-use industries, including paints, lubricants, construction materials, personal care products, cosmetics, and detergents, among others. Increasing adoption of metallic stearates in the industrial sector is anticipated to boost demand in the global metallic stearates market in coming years. As per a recent professional intelligence survey report, the global metallic stearates market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Growing demand for sodium stearate, a versatile material utilized in personal care, food additives, and cosmetics sectors, is favoring expansion of the global metallic stearates market. Sodium stearate products are used as dispersants, stabilizers, viscosity modifiers, emulsifiers, gelling agents, and binders. Rising demand from pharmaceutical sector is expected to boost the expansion of the global metallic stearates market in near future.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54630

Metallic Stearates Market – Key Findings of the Report

  • Rising Demand for Zinc Stearates: Increasing demand for zinc stearates can be attributed to its increasing use as an acid scavenger for various processes in polyolefin industry. Furthermore, zinc stearates products in the global metallic stearates market are also used in paints and coatings industry as a matting agent. In plastics industry, zinc stearates are used as mold releasing agent, heat stabilizer, and slipping agent. Owing to these factors, the demand for zinc stearates is consistently growing over the past few years.

  • Increase in Demand for Magnesium Stearates: Owing to the properties such as optimum adhesion and lubrication, magnesium stearates are used in the pharmaceutical sector for lubricating pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. Additionally, it is also used for large-scale manufacturing for paints, cosmetics, and plastics. These trends are estimated to favor growth of the global metallic stearates market in coming years. Magnesium stearate products are used in the cosmetics industry for manufacture of eyeliner and mascara.

  • Growing Demand from Plastics and Rubber Applications: In the plastics and rubber sector, products in the global metallic stearates market are used as release agents, lubricants, and acid scavengers. Use of metallic stearates in manufacture of plastic and rubber products aids in manufacture of finished products that feature low friction and smooth surface. Ideal melt point, hydrophobicity, and lubricity makes the solutions in the global metallic stearates market excellent release agents in the rubber industry.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=54630

Metallic Stearates Market – Growth Drivers

  • Increasing demand for zinc and magnesium stearates propels growth in the global metallic stearates market

  • Rising use of metallic stearates as release agents, acid scavengers, and lubricants in plastics and rubbers industries fuels growth within the global metallic stearates market

  • Rising construction activities across the globe boost the demand within the global metallic stearates market

Metallic Stearates Market – Key Players

Some of the dominant players operating in the global metallic stearates market include Baerlocher GmbH, Sun Ace Corporation, Dover Chemical Corporation, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, James M. Brown Ltd., Goldstab Organics Pvt. Ltd., Nimbasia Stabilizers, Mallinckrodt PLC, HIMSTAB LLC, Faci SpA, PMC Group, Inc., Synergy Poly Additives Pvt. Ltd., BELIKE Chemical, and IRRH Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=54630

Metallic Stearates Market – Regional Growth Assessment

In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for a key share of the global metallic stearates market in terms of volume. A recent study projects that Asia Pacific will continue to rise at an admirable pace over the forecast period. Growing demand within the Asia Pacific metallic stearates market can be attributed to increasing construction activities, as well as the increasing demand from regional cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage manufacturers.

Metallic Stearates Market: Segmentation

Metallic Stearates Market, by Type

  • Aluminum Stearates

  • Calcium Stearates

  • Magnesium Stearates

  • Zinc Stearates

  • Sodium Stearates

  • Others (including Potassium, Cobalt, and Barium)

Metallic Stearates Market, by Form

  • Granular

  • Powder

  • Prills

  • Flakes

  • Pellets

  • Pastilles

Metallic Stearates Market, by Application

  • Plastics & Rubbers

  • Food

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Paints & Varnishes

  • Building Materials

  • Cosmetics

  • Lubricants & Detergents

  • Others (including Water Repellent)

Metallic Stearates Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Organocatalyst Market - Organocatalyst Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Petrochemicals Market - Petrochemicals Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Non-tearable Paper Market - Non-tearable Paper Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Adhesives & Sealants Market - Adhesives & Sealants Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8% during the Forecast Period 2020–2030

Polyacrylamide Market - Polyacrylamide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.2% during the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Synthetic Diamond Market - Synthetic Diamond Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.2% during the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market - Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.5% during the Forecast Period 2019-2027

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey 
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com  
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com  
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metallic-stearates-market-to-reach-us-3-5-bn-by-2030--tmr-study-301635729.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

