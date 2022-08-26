U.S. markets closed

Metallic Stearates Market Size Worth $6.2 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.7%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Growth of the paint & coatings sector, increase in the construction of residential and commercial facilities, and extensive applications of metallic stearates as external lubricants during rubber manufacturing are expected to drive the growth of the global metallic stearates market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Portland, OR, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metallic stearates market generated $4.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$4.0 billion

Market Size in 2031

$6.2 billion

CAGR

4.7%

No. of Pages in Report

294

Segments Covered

Product type, application, form, and region.

Drivers

Increase in the standard of living

Growth of the paint and coatings sector

Opportunities

Increase in the construction of residential and commercial facilities

Extensive applications in the rubber industry

Restrains

Concerns regarding health-related disorders due to exposure

 


Download Sample PDF (294 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15252

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global metallic stearates market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including the polymer & rubber industry, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, paints & coatings, and others.

  • Metallic stearate is extensively used in these industries, and hence temporary closure of industries adversely impacted the demand for metal stearate. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • In addition, all sorts of construction and renovation activities in the residential and commercial sectors were temporarily shut down due to strict lockdown restrictions in various countries across the globe. Thus, the pandemic has had a negative impact on the global metal stearates market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global metal stearates market based on product type, application, form, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the calcium stearate segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The zinc stearate segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15252?reqfor=covid

Based on form, the powder segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The granules segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the plastics segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, rubbers, paints and coatings, and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global metal stearates market report include Akrochem Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, PMC Biogenix, Inc., PROMAX Industries ApS, Sinwon Chemical Co., Ltd., Univar Solutions Inc., and Valtris Specialty Chemicals.

The report analyzes these key players in the global metal stearates market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metallic-stearates-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |           

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


