Metallurgical Coal Market Size to Grow by USD 14 Billion | Increasing Demand for Steel to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the global metallurgical coal market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 14 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.23%.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing demand for steel is a major factor driving the global metallurgical coal market share growth. Metallurgical coal is one of the key elements required for the production of steel. Steel is generally produced through two methods, namely the BF-BOF and EAF methods. Metallurgical coal is required in both these production methods. In addition, the high economic growth rates of these countries have also spurred the demand for steel in these countries. Favorable global economic momentum will increase the demand for steel, which will stimulate the consumption of metallurgical coal, thus driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The volatility in prices of metallurgical coal will be a major challenge for the global metallurgical coal market share growth during the forecast period. The cost of metallurgical coal is significantly higher than that of thermal coal, which is experiencing a slow demand due to the phasing out of coal-fired power plants across the globe owing to its criticality in these industries and the low availability of substitutes.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The global metallurgical coal market report is segmented by Application (steelmaking and non-steelmaking) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The steelmaking application segment held the largest metallurgical coal market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the steelmaking segment was led by the rising global demand for steel in 2019, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. These countries are among the largest producers of steel, and thus the demand for metallurgical coal in these countries is also high.

APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Indonesia, and India are the key markets for global metallurgical coal market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud coal manufacturers by enterprises across industries in countries will propel the global metallurgical coal market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Global Metallurgical Coal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.23% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.67 Regional analysis Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, North America, and South Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Russian Federation, Indonesia, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Non-steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anglo American Plc

10.4 Arch Coal Inc.

10.5 Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

10.6 BHP Group plc

10.7 China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.

10.8 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

10.9 Coronado Global Resources Inc.

10.10 Glencore Plc

10.11 Teck Resources Ltd.

10.12 Vale SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

