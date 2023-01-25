U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,016.22
    -0.73 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,743.84
    +9.88 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,313.36
    -20.91 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.32
    +4.71 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.39
    +0.26 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    +11.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    +0.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4620
    -0.0070 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2399
    +0.0068 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5900
    -0.5750 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,249.70
    +247.64 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.51
    +15.19 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Update on Metallurgical Progress at the Crevier Project

NioBay Metals Inc.
·3 min read
NioBay Metals Inc.
NioBay Metals Inc.

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce significant improvements in metallurgical testing on the known area of the Crevier Project.

Historical work and latest results obtained at SGS

Year

Grade Nb2O5

Recovery

1985

7.5%

67.2%

2012*

21.9%

47.9%

2013*

13.9%

26.7%

2021**

22%

44.6%

2022**

24.4%

64%

2022**

38.7%

65%***

* Feed material consisting of 0.21% Nb2O5
** Feed material consisting of 0.22% Nb2O5
*** Actual estimation from the open circuit

Gains in grade and recovery were achieved through the following additions and modifications:

  • Addition of a vibrating table separation followed by a high intensity magnetic separation.

  • Replacement of some reagents.

Following the gains made during the 2022 work, further metallurgical work for 2023 is already underway as some other improvement suggestions remain to be tested.

Canadian Mineral Processors Lucky Amaratunga Report Award

NioBay is proud to announce that Mr. Charles Blais, collaborator in our metallurgical studies, has just won the Lucky Amaratunga Report Award from the Canadian Mineral Processors (CMP) for his report: “Optimisation de la Métallurgie du pyrochlore (Travaux sur les Minéraux Crevier)”.

NioBay would like to congratulate Charles on his award and his excellent work on our project. His work, combined with testing at SGS in Quebec City, has resulted in the highest level of pyrochlore recovery, in an open circuit, ever achieved since NioBay has held the Crevier Project.

This report will be available on our website.

Message from the President of NioBay Metals and Crevier Minerals

“We are proud of the metallurgy advances carried out during the 2022 season and sincerely congratulate Charles for the quality of his work and his report. This is truly a great recognition by his peers,’’ indicates Mr. Jean-Sébastien David. “Such results allow us to continue our efforts to advance the Crevier Project said Mr. David.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay is a company focused on exploration, development and use of critical green metals with an Environmentally, Sustainable, Governance, and Indigenous (ESGI) focus.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Quebec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a readily available, reliable, soft metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them smarter and lower environmental impacts, while also delivering other benefits like better performance, improved safety and increased value.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.
Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., MPM
President & CEO
jsdavid@niobaymetals.com
www.niobaymetals.com


Recommended Stories

  • Equinox Gold's Greenstone Project: On Schedule, On Budget

    Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is pleased to provide an update on construction progress at its Greenstone Project in Ontario, Canada. The Greenstone Project is being developed as a 60/40 partnership, respectively, by Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance Group and will be one of the largest gold mines in Canada, producing more than 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years and more than five million ounces of gold over its initial 14-year mine life.

  • Renforth Reports on Pegmatites at Surimeau, Sedimentary Lithium Mineralization

    January 24, 2023 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) would like to offer shareholders an update on the status of exploration at Sur...

  • Luminex Hits with Cuyes West Step-out Holes: 4.0m Grading 19.35 g/t Au Eq and 2.5m Grading 18.54 g/t Au Eq

    Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce drill results from six holes (CU22-10 to CU22-15) at Cuyes West. Drilling has confirmed a strike length of approximately 350 metres, while the anomaly has been mapped at surface for more than 500 metres. The drilled vertical extent of the Cuyes West mineralized structure now exceeds 300 metres. All holes have now been reported from the 2022 program, except for CU22-16 and CU22-17 (completed in J

  • Genesis Lawyer Has 'Some Measure of Confidence' in Creditor Resolution This Week

    A lawyer for the now-bankrupt Genesis said the crypto broker’s disputes with creditors can be resolved as early as this week.

  • Elon Musk Explores Raising Up to $3 Billion to Help Pay Off Twitter Debt

    Elon Musk ‘s team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion in potential new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc. for his buyout of the company, people familiar with the matter said. In December, Mr. Musk’s representatives discussed selling up to $3 billion in new Twitter shares, people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Musk’s team has said to people familiar with the finances of the company that an equity raise, if successful, could be used to pay down an unsecured portion of the debt that carries the highest interest rate within the $13 billion Twitter loan package, people familiar with the matter said.

  • How Policy Shaped Crypto’s Banking Prospects

    For years crypto businesses have been plagued with an inability to establish and maintain banking relationships – a situation downstream of a general lack of regulatory clarity. Today, banks in the U.S. and reportedly the European Union are facing increasing pressure to stand aside from the crypto industry. While it might sound like a positive thing for a movement looking to establish a parallel financial system – one bound by code rather than human intervention – the return to a lack of bank access would be devastating for many in crypto.

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed the most recent trading day at $55.96, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 24th

    RELL, VSTA and EVR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 24, 2023.

  • AEO vs. BURBY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    AEO vs. BURBY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • TE Connectivity Earnings Show Cloud Spending Is Flat. It Will Rise Again.

    TE Connectivity reported fiscal-first-quarter earnings of $1.53 per share, beating analysts' expectations, on sales of $3.8 billion.

  • India's top carmaker Maruti's profit doubles on strong demand

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Maruti Suzuki India Ltd beat quarterly profit estimates and reported improved margins on Tuesday as the country's biggest carmaker benefitted from strong demand for its passenger cars, helped by festive sales. Profit for Maruti, which has over 40% market share in the country's passenger vehicles segment, more than doubled to 23.51 billion rupees ($288.5 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 10.11 billion rupees a year ago. Maruti's results are seen as a key indicator of private consumption in the country, with the auto sector carrying more than 50% weightage in calculating the country's economic growth.

  • Guide to Comenity Bank-issued credit cards

    Comenity Bank, now known as Bread Financial, offers 140+ store credit cards to retailers around the world.

  • American Express (AXP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    American Express (AXP) closed at $154 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day.

  • PulteGroup (PHM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    PulteGroup (PHM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Lowe's (LOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $206.41, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day.

  • China fires back at Yellen, tells US to 'cope' with its own debt

    China clapped back at U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after she accused Beijing of being a debt reform 'barrier' for Africa and told Washington to 'cope with its own debt problem.'

  • Early Warning Services: What It Does and Company History

    Early Warning Services is a privately held company owned by seven major U.S. banks. Learn what it does and what services it provides to financial institutions.

  • Best credit cards with cellphone insurance

    Theft, loss or damage to your phone can happen — consider a card that will cover it.

  • Tenaris S.A. (TS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed the most recent trading day at $34.75, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session.

  • How to Keep Clients From Acting on Fear and Greed

    Scott Tiras, president of Houston-based Tiras Wealth Management, shares lessons about behavioral finance in an interview recorded late last year.