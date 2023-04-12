Metalpha and NextGen Digital Venture Limited Partner to Launch Next Generation Fund I

The fund provides investors a compliant way to access Grayscale's investment products

HONG KONG, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: MATH), a global crypto-based wealth management company, has announced a partnership with NextGen Digital Venture Limited to launch Next Generation Fund I (the Fund)*, offering a structured investment channel focusing on Grayscale Investments LLC's suite of products.

The Fund will invest directly in Grayscale's investment products and indirectly through structured derivatives in respect of Grayscale's investment products, giving institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals a compliant channel to gain indirect exposure to crypto.

Grayscale is one of the largest digital currency asset managers in the world and offers a range of products that are subject to the regulatory oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States. Grayscale's products provide access and exposure to crypto with strong liquidity and oftentimes large market capitalization.

"We are very excited to partner with NextGen Digital Venture Limited on launching the Fund, as we continue to strive for product innovation for our traditional finance clients. Grayscale is one of the largest digital asset fund managers in the world, and we are optimistic about the future growth of Grayscale powered by crypto adoption, said Adrian Wang, President of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd.

"Despite the fact that the crypto industry is still in a bear market, we believe now is the time to start investing for the future success of crypto. We want to provide compliant access channels to crypto for individuals and institutions and become the most trusted asset manager in this field. We believe working with Metalpha will create more opportunities for institutions/individuals to gain necessary exposure to crypto," said Jason Huang, Founding Partner of NextGen Digital Venture Limited.

When recognised by the local regulatory authority in the British Virgins Islands, NextGen Digital Venture Limited will be the investment manager of the Fund. LSQ Capital Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metalpha that is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to carry on Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities, will be the Sub-Investment Manager of the Fund.

* NextGen Digital Venture Limited* is in its process applying to be recognised as approved investment manager by the BVI Financial Services Commission. Business contemplated under this press release is subject to its application being approved as an approved investment manager under the BVI Law.

*The Fund is a segregated portfolio under LSQ Investment Fund SPC, a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company, which is also registered as a mutual fund with Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

About Metalpha Technology Holding Limited

Founded in 2015, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) went public on October 20, 2017. The listed Company, through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to providing investment and wealth management services with a full-service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of crypto wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

About NextGen Digital Venture Limited

To the extent as permitted by the applicable laws, NextGen Digital Venture Limited aims to provide trusted cryptocurrencies exposure for traditional finance. Our goal is to connect traditional capital with emerging technologies that are on the verge of widespread adoption. Our team comprises experienced professionals from leading investment firms, top-tier family offices, and successful tech startups, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering reliable and trustworthy financial solutions to our clients. By leveraging our unique blend of expertise and innovation, we seek to offer unparalleled value to customers seeking cutting-edge financial products in the fast-evolving digital landscape.

