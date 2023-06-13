We Like Metals Exploration's (LON:MTL) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Metals Exploration's (LON:MTL) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Metals Exploration, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$24m ÷ (US$121m - US$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Metals Exploration has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Metals Exploration's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Metals Exploration.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that Metals Exploration is now generating some pretax earnings. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 30% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, Metals Exploration is using 63% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. Metals Exploration could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 35% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, Metals Exploration has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 50% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

