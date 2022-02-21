Metals & Mining Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the February 15th – 17th Metals & Mining Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3JyQePx
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.
Presentations:
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Keynote Presentation: “How the Credit Cycle Drives Precious Metals Mining Valuations”
Keynote: “The Precious Metals Bull Market: Where's It's Been, Where It's Going”
FYI Resources Ltd.
(OTCQX: FYIRF | ASX: FYI)
Copper Fox Metals Inc.
(OTCQX: CPFXF | TSX-V: CUU)
Los Andes Copper Ltd.
(OTCQX: LSANF | TSX-V: LA)
Cypress Development Corp.
(OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP)
Astra Exploration
Red Pine Exploration Inc.
(OTCQB: RDEXF | TSX-V: RPX)
Galantas Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: GALKF | TSX-V: GAL)
Pampa Metals Corp.
(OTCQB PMMCF | CSE: PM)
Kodiak Copper Corp.
(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR)
Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
(OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE)
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.
(OTCQX: QEXGF | TSX-V: QEX)
Blackstone Minerals Ltd.
(OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX)
Nova Royalty Corp.
(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)
Newcore Gold Ltd.
(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU)
Electra Battery Materials Corp.
(OTCQX: ELBMF | TSX-V: ELBM)
Minera Alamos, Inc.
(OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI)
Radisson Mining Resources Inc.
(OTCQB: RMRDF | TSX-V: RDS)
Karora Resources Inc.
(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)
E3 Metals Corp.
(OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETMC)
Honey Badger Silver Inc.
(OTCQB: HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF)
Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
(OTCQB: SMREF | TSX-V: SMN)
Group Ten Metals Inc.
(OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)
American Rare Earths Ltd.
(OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
(OTCQB: CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW)
Val-d’Or Mining Corporation
Graycliff Exploration Ltd.
(OTCQB: GRYCF | CSE: GRAY)
Reyna Silver Corp.
(OTCQX: RSNVF| TSX-V: RSLV)
Troilus Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)
Renforth Resources Inc.
(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
Viva Gold Corp.
(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU)
Aztec Minerals Corp.
(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)
Kuya Silver Corp.
(OTCQB: KUYAF | CSE: KUYA)
Precipitate Gold Corp.
(OTCQB: PREIF | TSX-V: PRG)
Novo Resources Corp.
(OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
Champion Iron Ltd.
(OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA)
Tesoro Resources Limited
(OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO)
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
(OTCQB: PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX)
White Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO)
Omai Gold Mines Corp.
(Pink: OMGGF | TSX-V: OMG)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACT: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com