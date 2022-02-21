U.S. markets closed

Metals & Mining Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing


  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the February 15th – 17th Metals & Mining Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3JyQePx

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.

Presentations:

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Keynote Presentation: “How the Credit Cycle Drives Precious Metals Mining Valuations”

Daniel Oliver Jr., Managing Member of Myrmikan Capital, LLC

Keynote: “The Precious Metals Bull Market: Where's It's Been, Where It's Going”

Dave Kranzler
Publisher of Mining Stock Journal and Short Seller’s Journal
Managing Member, Golden Returns Capital

FYI Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: FYIRF | ASX: FYI)

Copper Fox Metals Inc.

(OTCQX: CPFXF | TSX-V: CUU)

Los Andes Copper Ltd.

(OTCQX: LSANF | TSX-V: LA)

Cypress Development Corp.

(OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP)

Astra Exploration

(TSX-V: ASTR)

Red Pine Exploration Inc.

(OTCQB: RDEXF | TSX-V: RPX)

Galantas Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: GALKF | TSX-V: GAL)

Pampa Metals Corp.

(OTCQB PMMCF | CSE: PM)

Kodiak Copper Corp.

(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)

Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR)

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

(OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE)

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.

(OTCQX: QEXGF | TSX-V: QEX)

Blackstone Minerals Ltd.

(OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX)

Nova Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)

Newcore Gold Ltd.

(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU)

Electra Battery Materials Corp.

(OTCQX: ELBMF | TSX-V: ELBM)

Minera Alamos, Inc.

(OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RMRDF | TSX-V: RDS)

Karora Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)

E3 Metals Corp.

(OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETMC)

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

(OTCQB: HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF)

Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: SMREF | TSX-V: SMN)

Group Ten Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)

American Rare Earths Ltd.

(OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

(OTCQB: CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW)

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation

(Pink: VDOMF | TSX-V: VZZ)

Graycliff Exploration Ltd.

(OTCQB: GRYCF | CSE: GRAY)

Reyna Silver Corp.

(OTCQX: RSNVF| TSX-V: RSLV)

Troilus Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)

Renforth Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

Viva Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU)

Aztec Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)

Kuya Silver Corp.

(OTCQB: KUYAF | CSE: KUYA)

Precipitate Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: PREIF | TSX-V: PRG)

Novo Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)

Champion Iron Ltd.

(OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA)

Tesoro Resources Limited

(OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO)

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

(OTCQB: PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX)

White Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO)

Omai Gold Mines Corp.

(Pink: OMGGF | TSX-V: OMG)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com


