Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference February 15th, 16th and 17th

Virtual Investor Conferences
In this article:
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on February 15th, 16th, 17th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals and mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3B9RpBX

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

“OTC Markets is delighted to host the Metals & Mining virtual investor conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital and TAA Advisory LLC,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We are pleased to leverage the broad engagement of the VIC to highlight these industry leaders and welcome the participation of keynote speakers, Daniel Oliver Jr. and Dave Kranzler to this special event.”

February 15th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

FYI Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: FYIRF | ASX: FYI)

10:00 AM

Copper Fox Metals Inc.

(OTCQX: CPFXF | TSX-V: CUU)

10:30 AM

Los Andes Copper Ltd.

(OTCQX: LSANF | TSX-V: LA)

11:00 AM

Cypress Development Corp.

(OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP)

11:30 AM

Astra Exploration

(TSX-V: ASTR)

12:00 PM

Red Pine Exploration Inc.

(OTCQB: RDEXF | TSX-V: RPX)

12:30 PM

Galantas Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: GALKF | TSX-V: GAL)

1:00 PM

Pampa Metals Corp.

(OTCQB PMMCF | CSE: PM)

1:30 PM

Kodiak Copper Corp.

(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)

2:00 PM

Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR)

2:30 PM

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

(OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE)

3:00 PM

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.

(OTCQX: QEXGF | TSX-V: QEX)

3:30 PM

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

(OTCQB: PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX)

February 16th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker

9:30 AM

Blackstone Minerals Ltd.

(OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX)

10:00 AM

Nova Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)

10:30 AM

Newcore Gold Ltd.

(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU)

11:00 AM

Electra Battery Materials Corp.

(OTCQX: ELBMF | TSX-V: FCC)

11:30 AM

Minera Alamos, Inc.

(OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI)

12:00 PM

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RMRDF | TSX-V: RDS)

12:30 PM

Karora Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)

1:00 PM

E3 Metals Corp.

(OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETMC)

1:30 PM

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

(OTCQB: HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF)

2:00 PM

Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: SMREF | TSX-V: SMN)

2:30 PM

Group Ten Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)

3:00 PM

American Rare Earths Ltd.

(OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR)

February 17th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Keynote Presentation: “How the Credit Cycle Drives Precious Metals Mining Valuations”

Daniel Oliver Jr., Managing Member of Myrmikan Capital, LLC

10:00 AM

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

(OTCQB: CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW)

10:30 AM

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation

(Pink: VDOMF | TSX-V: VZZ)

11:00 AM

Graycliff Exploration Ltd.

(OTCQB: GRYCF | CSE: GRAY)

11:30 AM

Reyna Silver Corp.

(OTCQX: RSNVF | TSX-V: RSLV)

12:00 PM

Troilus Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)

12:30 PM

Keynote: The Precious Metals Bull Market: “Where's It's Been, Where It's Going”

Dave Kranzler
Publisher of Mining Stock Journal and Short Seller’s Journal
Managing Member, Golden Returns Capital

1:00 PM

Renforth Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

1:30 PM

Viva Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU)

2:00 PM

Aztec Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)

2:30 PM

Kuya Silver Corp.

(OTCQB: KUYAF | CSE: KUYA)

3:00 PM

Precipitate Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: PREIF | TSX-V: PRG)

3:30 PM

Novo Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)

4:00 PM

Champion Iron Ltd.

(OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com


