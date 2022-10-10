Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market to grow by USD 15.11 Bn by 2026, Augmented innovative work holding methods to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the metalworking machinery accessories market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 15.11 billion at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Apar Industries Ltd, Chevron Corp., Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd., Daljit Machines, DM Italia S.r.l., Dover Corp., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Jergens Inc, Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd, Kurt Manufacturing, Makita USA Inc., Sandvik AB, Sturmer Maschinen GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and TotalEnergies SE are among some of the major market participants.

Augmented innovative workholding methods to drive productivity have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of the second-hand machine market might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 48% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the workholding category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Application

Geographic

The workholding sector will significantly increase its market share in metalworking machinery accessories. Workholding is essential for maximizing all aspects of machining operations. Utilizing adhesives or replacing the dead center and three-jaw chuck arrangement with a face driver are two examples of creative workholding methods that can boost production and cut expenses. Buy Sample Report.

Story continues

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The metalworking machinery accessories market report covers the following areas:

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Size

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Trends

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of adhesive fixturing for common workholding challenges as one of the prime reasons driving the Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist metalworking machinery accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metalworking machinery accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metalworking machinery accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metalworking machinery accessories market, vendors

Related Reports

Waste Heat Recovery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automation Systems Market in Indonesia by Component and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% Market growth 2022-2026 $15.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apar Industries Ltd, Chevron Corp., Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd., Daljit Machines, DM Italia S.r.l., Dover Corp., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Jergens Inc, Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd, Kurt Manufacturing, Makita USA Inc., PJSC LUKOIL, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Sturmer Maschinen GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Workholding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Powertools accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Chevron Corp.

10.4 Dover Corp.

10.5 Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

10.6 Exxon Mobil Corp.

10.7 FUCHS PETROLUB SE

10.8 Jergens Inc

10.9 Makita USA Inc.

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metalworking-machinery-accessories-market-to-grow-by-usd-15-11-bn-by-2026--augmented-innovative-work-holding-methods-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301643779.html

SOURCE Technavio