Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market to grow by USD 15.11 Bn by 2026, Augmented innovative work holding methods to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the metalworking machinery accessories market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 15.11 billion at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Apar Industries Ltd, Chevron Corp., Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd., Daljit Machines, DM Italia S.r.l., Dover Corp., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Jergens Inc, Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd, Kurt Manufacturing, Makita USA Inc., Sandvik AB, Sturmer Maschinen GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and TotalEnergies SE are among some of the major market participants.
Augmented innovative workholding methods to drive productivity have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of the second-hand machine market might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 48% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the workholding category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
Application
Geographic
The workholding sector will significantly increase its market share in metalworking machinery accessories. Workholding is essential for maximizing all aspects of machining operations. Utilizing adhesives or replacing the dead center and three-jaw chuck arrangement with a face driver are two examples of creative workholding methods that can boost production and cut expenses. Buy Sample Report.
Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The metalworking machinery accessories market report covers the following areas:
Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Size
Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Trends
Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of adhesive fixturing for common workholding challenges as one of the prime reasons driving the Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist metalworking machinery accessories market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the metalworking machinery accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the metalworking machinery accessories market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metalworking machinery accessories market, vendors
Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49%
Market growth 2022-2026
$15.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.05
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Apar Industries Ltd, Chevron Corp., Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd., Daljit Machines, DM Italia S.r.l., Dover Corp., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Jergens Inc, Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd, Kurt Manufacturing, Makita USA Inc., PJSC LUKOIL, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Sturmer Maschinen GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and TotalEnergies SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Workholding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Powertools accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Chevron Corp.
10.4 Dover Corp.
10.5 Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
10.6 Exxon Mobil Corp.
10.7 FUCHS PETROLUB SE
10.8 Jergens Inc
10.9 Makita USA Inc.
10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.
10.12 TotalEnergies SE
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.
slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
