U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,612.39
    -27.27 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,202.88
    -93.91 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,542.10
    -110.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.92
    -10.23 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.93
    -0.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    -0.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9709
    -0.0034 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1064
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6970
    +0.3670 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,137.27
    -279.31 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.82
    -5.31 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market to grow by USD 15.11 Bn by 2026, Augmented innovative work holding methods to boost market growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the metalworking machinery accessories market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 15.11 billion at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Apar Industries Ltd, Chevron Corp., Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd., Daljit Machines, DM Italia S.r.l., Dover Corp., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Jergens Inc, Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd, Kurt Manufacturing, Makita USA Inc., Sandvik AB, Sturmer Maschinen GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and TotalEnergies SE are among some of the major market participants.

Augmented innovative workholding methods to drive productivity have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of the second-hand machine market might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 48% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the workholding category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • Application

  • Geographic

The workholding sector will significantly increase its market share in metalworking machinery accessories. Workholding is essential for maximizing all aspects of machining operations. Utilizing adhesives or replacing the dead center and three-jaw chuck arrangement with a face driver are two examples of creative workholding methods that can boost production and cut expenses. Buy Sample Report.

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The metalworking machinery accessories market report covers the following areas:

  • Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Size

  • Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Trends

  • Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of adhesive fixturing for common workholding challenges as one of the prime reasons driving the Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metalworking machinery accessories market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the metalworking machinery accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the metalworking machinery accessories market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metalworking machinery accessories market, vendors

Related Reports

Waste Heat Recovery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automation Systems Market in Indonesia by Component and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

$15.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.05

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apar Industries Ltd, Chevron Corp., Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd., Daljit Machines, DM Italia S.r.l., Dover Corp., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Jergens Inc, Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd, Kurt Manufacturing, Makita USA Inc., PJSC LUKOIL, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Sturmer Maschinen GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and TotalEnergies SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Workholding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Powertools accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Chevron Corp.

  • 10.4 Dover Corp.

  • 10.5 Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

  • 10.6 Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • 10.7 FUCHS PETROLUB SE

  • 10.8 Jergens Inc

  • 10.9 Makita USA Inc.

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.

  • 10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

  • slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market 2022-2026
Global Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metalworking-machinery-accessories-market-to-grow-by-usd-15-11-bn-by-2026--augmented-innovative-work-holding-methods-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301643779.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Rivian stock tanks on vehicle recall news

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down how Rivian stock has reacted to news that the EV maker has recalled 12,000 vehicles.

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • OPEC cut spurs U.S. hedging - but against lower oil prices

    The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies last week to cut oil production has spurred a flurry of activity in the options market - but with more U.S. bettors opting for a bearish stance, data from CME Group showed. OPEC+, as the group is known, decided on Wednesday to cut its target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), including voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and other nations. Oil futures have risen over 7% since to five-week highs, as the move was seen as putting a floor under the market.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Need extra income to tackle higher living costs? Here are the best side hustles to earn extra money in your spare time

    These options offer the best bang for your buck when weighed against how much of your time they will take up.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce

  • Quarterly PC Shipments Drop 15%. Why Macs Took Off.

    Both HP and Dell saw double-digit year-over-year percentage declines during the September quarter, according to new data from IDC

  • General Motors Charts Are Steering Down a Bearish Course

    General Motors current path is a bearish one. Let's check the charts. In this bar chart of GM, below, prices are just a fraction away from setting a new 52-week low. Prices are probing the June-July extreme lows.

  • Arch Resources: The Windfall Will Not Last

    The company's high profits could evaporate quickly

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Saudi Aramco To Maintain Oil Deliveries To Asian Clients Despite OPEC+ Cuts

    Saudi Aramco said it would maintain contract oil volumes to clients in Asia despite the recently agreed OPEC+ production cuts, despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia (OPEC+), to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day (BPD). Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the actual output reduction would be around 1 million-1.1 million BPD. Most of the reduction will be implemented by Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., and Kuwait, Reuter