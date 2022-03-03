U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

MetaMask, Infura Block ‘Certain Areas’ Amid Crypto Sanctions Fury

Danny Nelson
·1 min read
Megan Tan / EyeEm
  • ETH-USD

Two key pieces of the Ethereum ecosystem – MetaMask and Infura – moved to restrict access to users in “certain areas” amid an industry-wide focus on the risk cryptocurrencies pose for evading international sanctions.

“MetaMask and Infura are unavailable in certain jurisdictions due to legal compliance,” the ConsenSys-controlled crypto wallet and infrastructure provider said in a joint blog post time-stamped around 11:00 a.m. EST Thursday. Users from those areas would get an error message, the blog post said.

The post was later updated to say:

“By default, MetaMask accesses the blockchain via Infura, which is unavailable in certain jurisdictions due to legal compliance.”

The post did not state what “certain jurisdictions” were covered. Some Venezuela-based users were reporting service interruptions, although CoinDesk could not independently confirm this.

A ConsenSys representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

