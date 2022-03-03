MetaMask, Infura Block ‘Certain Areas’ Amid Crypto Sanctions Fury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ETH-USD
Two key pieces of the Ethereum ecosystem – MetaMask and Infura – moved to restrict access to users in “certain areas” amid an industry-wide focus on the risk cryptocurrencies pose for evading international sanctions.
“MetaMask and Infura are unavailable in certain jurisdictions due to legal compliance,” the ConsenSys-controlled crypto wallet and infrastructure provider said in a joint blog post time-stamped around 11:00 a.m. EST Thursday. Users from those areas would get an error message, the blog post said.
The post was later updated to say:
“By default, MetaMask accesses the blockchain via Infura, which is unavailable in certain jurisdictions due to legal compliance.”
The post did not state what “certain jurisdictions” were covered. Some Venezuela-based users were reporting service interruptions, although CoinDesk could not independently confirm this.
A ConsenSys representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story is developing and will be updated.