METAMEDIA PARTNERS WITH FIFTH LARGEST U.S. CINEMA CIRCUIT B&B THEATRES®

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMedia, the world's first entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues around the world, today announced a partnership with B&B Theatres®, the fifth largest cinema circuit in the U.S.

"We have been impressed by the MetaMedia team and the content delivery technology they have developed," said Brock Bagby, Executive Vice President & Chief Content and Development Officer. "B&B Theatres is an industry-leader in innovative theatrical concepts and amenities, and we are eager to increase our programming and incremental revenue opportunities through MetaMedia's network, and we also have some ideas for utilizing their network for new marketing initiatives."

"We're thrilled and proud to expand our network by partnering with B&B Theatres," said Chuck Goldwater, President of MetaMedia North America. "B&B Theatres is one of the most admired and respected exhibitors in the industry. Their almost 100-year history is marked by their consistent leadership and continual innovations. We see MetaMedia's innovative platform as a perfect complement for their continuing successes."

As more moviegoers are returning to theatres around the world, B&B will join MetaMedia's growing network of venues utilizing the company's revolutionary cloud-based network, which is powered by Microsoft Azure. The network serves as a pipeline that delivers a variety of premium content to theatres. Over the last few years, MetaMedia has fostered a number of partnerships to deliver a range of premium content for cinemas including Magic Screen for interactive animated and live content, Harena Data, Inc. for esports and gaming and Encore Live for live concerts at drive-in venues and select cinemas.

B&B Theatres®, which owns and operates 513 movie screens at 56 locations in 13 states, is known for its next-generation technology and premium screens including the Marquee Suites® that boast of full food and drink menus, premium large format PLF Grand Screens® that rank among the largest in the nation, MX4D® or 4D screens for an immersive cinema experience and the world's first multi-projection immersive cinema platform SCREEN-X, which expands the onscreen action onto the sidewalls of movie auditoriums. B&B Theatres also offers screenPLAY!, an innovative and exclusive theatre room dedicated to children, featuring vibrantly colored seats and wall-coverings.

About MetaMedia
MetaMedia is the first global entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues around the world. Powered by Microsoft Azure, MetaMedia's cloud-based platform provides for the secure, rapid and cost-effective delivery of big-screen entertainment to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas and other commercial venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.metamedia.global.

About B&B Theatres
B&B Theatres has been family owned and operated since 1924 when Elmer Bills Sr. opened a movie house in Salisbury, Missouri where the future Mrs. Johnnie Bills played the piano for silent movies. During the company's 97 years, and four generations of family involvement, it has seen the coming of sound, color, Technicolor, stadium seating, multiplexes, recliners and digital cinema. B&B Theatres is the 5th largest theatre chain in the United States based on screen count and, with the addition of this Mall of America location, operates 513 screens at 56 locations in Kansas, Iowa, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Minesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Virginia, Washington, Texas, and Washington.

Media Contact: Charles Chamberlayne
charles@chamberlaynePR.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metamedia-partners-with-fifth-largest-us-cinema-circuit-bb-theatres-301469033.html

SOURCE MetaMedia

