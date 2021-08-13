U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.70
    +2.87 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,527.94
    +28.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,814.99
    -1.27 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.92
    -12.15 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.42
    -0.67 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.40
    +27.60 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.64 (+2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0065 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0650 (-4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0056 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.7520 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,416.80
    +2,226.09 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.40
    +33.91 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Metapsis, the Cloud Mining Game-Changer, Launched to Buoy the Industry

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metapsis, the first cloud mining platform sporting 1:1 pegged to real-world running machines, driven by its vision - create new crypto riches, debuts today its brand-new logo and User Interface to better serve a global clientele.

Currently, Bitcoin stands above 45,000 US dollars, yet the overall cost of mining one Bitcoin is approximately 10,000 US dollars, and that makes the cost of mining one Bitcoin merely 10%-20% of buying one; that is to say, cloud mining will probably be the only way to obtain the new-era digital gold at a discount.

Why Metapsis?

Metapsis, since the founding year, has managed and operated at a more than 4,000 PH/s hashrate (accounting for 3% of the overall Bitcoin hashrate network at its peak), with the uptime and the compliance rate up to 99% and of 105%, respectively.

Secondly, Metapsis boasts a veteran team with profound experience that is composed of nearly 100 maintenance personnel around the globe generating 24/7 O&M services for 10+ mining facilities. Metapsis is committed to providing a user-friendly and handy SaaS service platform for business partners who pursue commercial opportunities in cryptocurrency and has distributed a more than 1,000 PH/s mining hashrate via its network of business partners.

In addition, Metapsis, due to its global layout and risk diversification system, will continue to expand, especially in countries and regions with rich electricity resources such as North America, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Europe to ensure streamline operations of mining assets across the planet, and as a result, no single policy of one specific region is going to jeopardize the overall stability of the platform and the asset security of its clients.

What's more? As the issue of how Bitcoin mining will resort to the green energy come under the spotlight more than ever, Metapsis, being itself an environmental advocate of its kind, sticks to generating Bitcoin via multiple choices of energy: other than the traditional source of coal, hydropower, natural gas, wind power, and photovoltaics are also pursued source of energy by Metapsis. Metapsis rides the global trend of reducing carbon emissions and will incrementally expand its green energy-powered mining capacity to as much as 100,000 kilowatts.

When it comes to the asset security of users, backed by an invincible IT team, Metapsis adopts offline storage, two-step verification, encrypted SSL traffic operation, and 100% reserve banking scheme to provide both retail and institutional users with state-of-the-art asset security safeguarded by an Internet banking-like system.

Chances are that one has tried cloud mining before; Metapsis, this time around, will absolutely upgrade users' mining experience to another level.

Related Images

metapsis.jpg
Metapsis
Metapsis

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metapsis-the-cloud-mining-game-changer-launched-to-buoy-the-industry-301355034.html

SOURCE Metapsis

Recommended Stories

  • FDA approves booster shot, Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness on variants, Facebook delays return to office

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss the latest COVID news, which includes: the FDA approving the use of a vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people, Moderna studies confirming the company’s vaccine is effective against multiple variants, the Supreme Court rejecting a challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirement, and Facebook planning a January 2022 return to office as concerns over the Delta variant persist in the nation.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking Today

    After popping on Wednesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have since retreated, falling nearly 6% on Wednesday and continuing to tumble Thursday. As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock is down 4.3% on the day. Instead, investors seem to be reacting to some negative press that hydrogen energy is receiving.

  • Peloton is sued for improperly charging sales tax

    Peloton Interactive Inc subscribers have filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the maker of at-home stationary bicycles of improperly charging sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia and Massachusetts. In a complaint filed on Thursday night in federal court in Manhattan, Brandon Skillern and Ryan Corken said Peloton should have treated its $39-a-month "All Access" and $12.99-a-month digital memberships as tax-exempt "digital goods" in the three states.

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Gigafactory Will Begin Producing Cars Soon—Hopefully

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is hoping the first vehicles will roll off the production line of the delayed Tesla Gigafactory in Germany in October. The German factory hasn’t been the only challenge for Musk. Just a day before, he called out two chip makers as “problematic” because of issues with the supply of key components used in the company’s electric vehicles.

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Cheap U.S. Oil Snapped Up in Asia Even as Delta Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyers are snapping up cheap U.S. crude cargoes despite lingering demand concerns due to the latest Covid-19 resurgence, with the flurry of deals likely to be at the expense of Middle Eastern barrels.Chinese, Indian and South Korean companies have purchased at least 7 million barrels this month for arrival through October to November, said traders who buy and sell that crude. The level of interest for U.S. oil has been higher than the same period in July as prices for Americ

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August

    Value investing is one of the best ways to build wealth. Just ask Warren Buffett, the king of modern value investing, and arguably the most successful investor of his time. Value stocks generally trade below their true value based on assets, revenue, or other metrics, and savvy investors anticipate share prices rising to match the true value.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Form Bear Flag Pattern

    Claims rose in line with expectations

  • If fully vaccinated your immunity is higher than someone who's unvaccinated: ER Physician

    Dr. Kat Ogle, ER Physician and Associate Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The Vectura directors who backed Philip Morris takeover

    The cigarette maker made a billion-pound offer for the lung medicines manufacturer.

  • Why small businesses should stop selling through Amazon and other online platforms

    Selling on platforms like Amazon should be a small business owner's last resort, not your first choice. Here's why and how to survive without them.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Ethereum Miners Make Multimillion-Dollar Bet on Upgrade Delay

    Major mining machine makers like Bitmain are building more specialized machines for Ethereum mining.

  • OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Thursday, maintaining their year-end Brent forecast at $80 per barrel. However, Goldman noted an additional hike in OPEC+ production by the year-end is required to counter recent supply disappointments globally and expects OPEC+ spare capacity to be fully normalized by spring 2022.

  • Updating Our Technical Strategy for Nvidia After the Stock Split

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about Nvidia : "Buy Nvidia," was his response. In this updated daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see the price action after the 4 for 1 stock split in late July. The trading volume has weakened from June but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has remained steady.

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Investors don't have to stick with consumer goods businesses like Coca-Cola or McDonald's to earn big dividends. Established leaders in the technology industry can also create tons of cash through their businesses, lining shareholders' pockets. Here are three top dogs of the tech world that pay high-yielding dividends to investors.