Meta's Facebook, Instagram to charge Apple service fee for posts 'boosted' via iOS apps

Reuters

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms said on Thursday that businesses purchasing a "boost" for their posts on the iOS versions of its social media apps Facebook and Instagram would need to pay an extra 30% service charge to app store operator Apple.

Advertisers will be able to boost their content on Instagram and Facebook via a browser without paying the Apple service charges, the social media giant said. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

