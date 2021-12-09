U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,667.45
    -33.76 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,754.69
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,517.37
    -269.63 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.21
    -51.50 (-2.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.61
    -1.75 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.96
    -0.47 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    -0.0220 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3219
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4620
    -0.2750 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,101.25
    -2,646.38 (-5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,251.32
    -54.63 (-4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.13 (-0.47%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Meta's Horizon Worlds is available in the US and Canada for 18+ users

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

The company formerly known as Facebook is taking a step toward its goal to transport us to the metaverse. Now, Horizon Worlds -- the Second Life or Minecraft of Meta's VR apps -- is expanding out of invite-only beta, opening up to all users over 18-years-old in the US and Canada. This is a huge milestone for the app, which was first announced in 2019.

The free app is a social world-building playground. When you enter the app (after a short tutorial if it's your first time), you're presented with three options: play (games), attend (events), and hang out. You can explore experiences that Meta itself created, plus community-generated spaces, which anyone can build. In October, the company announced $10 million in funding for creators building these VR experiences, incentivizing users to make new games and hangouts.

a game in Horizon Worlds
a game in Horizon Worlds

Image Credits: Meta

Before you enter any of these virtual spaces, the platform reminds you that anyone you interact with is a real person.

On the primary menu, which you access by looking at your left wrist, there's a safety button that you can press, which instantly sends you to your "Safe Zone," a private room where you can take a break or block, mute, and report people.

One of the first hangout spaces users might encounter is the Plaza, a space created by Meta. Our legless avatar threw paper airplanes with strangers and even spoke with a community moderator, who chatted with newcomers and helped explain how the controls work (they're intuitive enough, but take a few minutes to get used to). It was a weirdly pleasant experience, absorbing the futuristic scenery and listening as people around us chatted about their avatars' outfits, making metaverse small talk.

But in user-generated spaces, there won't always be these human moderators who could intervene if something went wrong. It's not realistic to expect to see a Meta representative in every space in Horizon Worlds -- it might even feel a bit creepy -- but the metaverse poses new challenges in keeping people safe online.

Image Credits: Meta

Meta has struggled to remove hate speech and violent images from Facebook, and the company is reeling from the impact of leaked internal documents that show how its app Instagram can be dangerous for teens' mental health. Just yesterday, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri testified before Congress about online safety for children and teens. But a metaverse world poses additional challenges, as it's a more immersive audio-visual experience. Clubhouse struggled to moderate its live audio rooms, and even Twitter has run into issues with harmful content on Spaces as of late. Twitch streamers have dealt with "hate raids," too.

But in terms of user experience, Horizon Worlds is a massive step up from Horizon Venues, Meta's platform for immersive events (once Worlds is globally accessible out of beta, Venues might be rendered obsolete).

Right now, if you use Venues, you just get dropped into a blocky entry area, like a hallway in a movie theater. You can choose from a few rooms to enter, where you can watch a pixelated recording of a Billie Eilish concert on loop, for example. Worlds already feels more engaging and promising than Venues. But as Horizon Worlds opens itself up for millions of users to join, Meta needs to prove that it's capable of keeping a social platform safe.

To run Horizon Worlds, you'll need to download the free app on a Quest 2 device. As of Jan. 13, 2022, it will no longer be supported on Quest 1.

Zuckerberg is turning trillion-dollar Facebook into a ‘metaverse’ company, he tells investors

Not all is predictable on Facebook’s social Horizon

Recommended Stories

  • Meta offers deferral program for employees unready to return to office

    The social media giant's new "office deferral program" will ensure that its employees have flexibility in returning back to offices, Meta said. Meta, formerly known as Facebook Inc, said it will also stick to its earlier plans that employees who can work remotely can request for full-time remote work.

  • Web creator Tim Berners-Lee’s startup Inrupt raises $30 million

    Tim Berners-Lee’s startup, Inrupt, has raised about $30 million in its Series A financing round, a source familiar with the matter said. Forte Ventures led Inrupt's new round, the two said Thursday, but both declined to disclose the size of the deal. The round saw participation from “all existing investors” including Akamai Technologies and Glasswing Ventures as well as new investors Allstate and the Minderoo Foundation’s Frontier Technology Initiative.

  • Ledger unveils crypto debit cards and partners with FTX, Coinbase and Rarible

    Hardware wallet Ledger has unveiled a series of product developments including crypto debit cards, a new hardware wallet, partnerships with cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Coinbase and NFT support via Rarible.

  • Switch Hacker Gary Bowser to Pay Nintendo $10 Million USD in Lawsuit Settlement

    After pleading guilty to federal piracy charges back in October, hacker Gary "GaryOPA" Bowser has...

  • Meta's Horizon Worlds opens up to adults in the US and Canada

    Following a private beta release in 2020, Horizon Worlds is now available to download for free in the US and Canada.

  • Block is Jack Dorsey’s chance to build a tech conglomerate

    Digital payments company Square officially became Block today, reflecting CEO Jack Dorsey's ambitions to build a tech conglomerate in the style of Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon. At Twitter, he never had the chance.

  • The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

    Images of the shoe have emerged.

  • Apple car unit loses key engineers to Joby, Archer air taxi upstarts

    Apple Inc. reportedly has lost a number of key engineers in its self-driving car project to a pair of Silicon Valley air taxi companies in recent weeks. One of them joined Santa Cruz-based Joby Aviation Inc. and three are now with that company's Palo Alto-based rival, Archer Aviation Inc. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Eric Rogers, who was chief engineer for radar systems on the car project, joined Joby (NYSE:JOBY). Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the Apple project's battery systems group, joined Archer (NYSE:ACHR).

  • Oracle Gains After Sales Top Estimates on Cloud Performance

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, buoyed by strong cloud sales. Shares rose about 6% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersSales increased 5.7% to $10.4 billion in the fiscal second quarter, the Austin, Tex

  • Broadcom sees upbeat first-quarter sales, unveils $10 billion buyback plan

    Analysts have pointed to strong near-term demand for Broadcom's chips, with a higher contribution from its wireless segment as telecom firms spend more to roll out 5G technology, and continued strength in its broadband division. Broadcom also stands to benefit from higher demand for its data-center and server chips, as hybrid working models and a rapid shift to cloud by businesses picks up in a post-pandemic world. Broadcom has also diversified beyond its core chip business and forayed into the lucrative software arena, at a time when the world grapples with supply chain disruptions and an industry-wide chip shortage.

  • The Seagate Technology Chart Story Looks Bullish Into Early 2022

    Seagate Technology is probably best known as a maker of hard disk drives for storage. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a long sideways trend from late April but if you look closer we can see a rise from the middle of October. A rising OBV line is a sign of more aggressive buying as higher trading volume occurs on days when the stock closes higher.

  • YouTube stays on Roku devices as companies strike multi-year deal

    YouTube and Roku Inc announced on Wednesday a multi-year pact to end a battle that dragged for months over accusations of anti-competitive conduct and threatened to strip the internet's biggest video streaming service from tens of millions of TV devices. "Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV," the companies said on Twitter. "This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform."

  • Outage shows how Amazon's complex cloud makes backup plans difficult

    Major companies using Amazon.com's data services got a painful lesson this week about how the complexity and market dominance of the company's cloud unit make it difficult to back up their data with other providers, analysts and experts told Reuters. Amazon said that an "an impairment of several network devices" in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Virginia data center region caused the prolonged outage on Tuesday. The outage temporarily interrupted streaming platforms Netflix Inc and Disney+, trading app Robinhood Markets Inc and even Amazon's own e-commerce site, which makes heavy use of AWS.

  • Quantum Computing Sets Stage For Significant Scientific Breakthroughs

    Quantum computing is on target to be among the greatest scientific and technology breakthroughs of the 21st century.

  • Apple wins delay in Epic case, Amazon fined $1.3 billion by Italy's antitrust regulators

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley details the latest in the court case between Apple and Epic Games, in addition to reporting on fines Amazon has received from the Italian government for its market dominance.

  • U.K. Wants Challengers to Nokia and Ericsson for Mobile Networks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersThe U.K. and its mobile networks have set a target of 2030 to carry 35% of their data over so-called Open RAN equipment, challenging dominant suppliers Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB.While not compulsory, the “ambition” t

  • Comcast Launches YouTube TV for Xfinity Broadband Customers

    It’s another case of the streaming wars making strange bedfellows: Comcast announced that starting today, Google’s YouTube TV is now available on Xfinity Flex, the cable giant’s video platform for broadband-only customers. YouTube TV, of course, is directly competitive with Comcast’s Xfinity TV — but like other cable operators, Comcast is increasingly a broadband-first provider. […]

  • Why Investors Are Stacking Up Apple Stock Today

    Tech investors are picking Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares Wednesday morning, and as of 11:40 a.m. ET the stock is up a solid 2%. For that, you can thank Apple fanboy site MacRumors -- and its latest report that Apple is making more progress in augmented reality than had previously even been guessed at. Why is there a picture of stacked baseball caps in an article on Apple?

  • Apple wins last-minute reprieve from App Store changes while 'Fortnite' appeal plays out

    Apple Inc on Wednesday won a reprieve from having to make major changes to its lucrative App Store while it appeals an antitrust lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games. In September, a U.S. judge ordered Apple to change its App Store rules, which ban developers from including links in buttons to outside payment systems rather than using Apple's own in-app payments that charge a commission on sales. But with just slightly more than 12 hours remaining before the deadline, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Apple's request to pause the order.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction – A Move Back Through to $4,400 Would Gives the Bulls a Look at $4,700

    It’s been a bearish morning. Ethereum (ETH) would need to return to $4,400 levels to give the bulls back the upper hand…