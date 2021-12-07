U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,686.75
    +95.08 (+2.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,719.43
    +492.40 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,686.92
    +461.76 (+3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.79
    +50.31 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.85
    +2.36 (+3.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.26 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    +0.0460 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3240
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5200
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,792.72
    +1,518.59 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.92
    -10.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.90
    +107.62 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     

Meta's Messenger boss is leaving the company

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

As Facebook transitions its corporate branding and organizes around a "metaverse" future, a number of high-profile execs have been leaving the company.

Last week, former Messenger boss and current crypto czar David Marcus announced he was leaving at the end of the year. Today, Meta's current chief of the Messenger division Stan Chudnovsky announced he will be leaving Meta "at some point in Q2 of next year."

Chudnovsky joined Facebook in early 2015 as head of product for Messenger, later becoming chief of the division in mid-2018. Before joining Facebook, Chudnovsky had co-founded the venture firm NFX and had served as PayPal's VP of Growth after the company acquired his software startup IronPearl in 2013.

"I’ve been working nonstop since I was 16, with about two-week breaks between my projects — always either starting companies, starting a venture fund (NFX) or running companies, merging companies, investing in companies or working at companies," Chudnovsky said in his Facebook post announcing his plans. "I have no plans to retire, but I am looking forward to taking a good, many months long break."

After Chudnovsky leaves his role, his colleague Loredana Crisan will take over. Crisan joined the Messenger team in 2016 and previously led design at Indiegogo.

Facebook’s top crypto executive David Marcus is leaving the company

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix's gaming service adds three more titles globally on iOS and Android

    Last month, Netflix’s new gaming service became globally available across both iOS and Android with a debut lineup that included two “Stranger Things”-themed games and a few more casual gaming titles. Netflix has now expanded its lineup with three more games that are rolling out globally for both iOS and Android users. The first new title is called Dominos Cafe and includes a game of dominoes with a variety of realistic challenges in one-on-one or two-on-two contests.

  • BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

    The asset manager has taken a clear stance in favor of gas as a transitional fuel—even if not everyone agrees.

  • Why Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth Are Glowing Green

    Analysts at investment bank Wells Fargo initiated coverage across the sector, warning of overvaluation among marijuana companies and suggesting investors turn their attention to hydroponics suppliers instead -- but marijuana stocks leapt higher anyway. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are gaining 4.6%, and both Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are up 7.1% each. The focus of Wells Fargo's ire this morning is the last company on that list -- Canopy Growth.

  • Here's Why HealthEquity Is Plummeting Today

    It was a strong start for the overall stock market on Tuesday morning, but HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) wasn't exactly moving in a positive direction. HealthEquity reported its third-quarter results, and that's what is weighing on the stock today. For starters, HealthEquity met expectations for adjusted earnings, but missed on top-line revenue.

  • How the Metaverse Helped Send Nvidia Stock Surging Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged higher on Tuesday, adding as much as 6.2%. An analyst added the chipmaker to its "best of" list for 2022, citing potential from the metaverse, while the broad market rally was no doubt a contributing factor. Analysts at Citi named Nvidia as one of their top stocks to buy for 2022.

  • Apple Could Be the ‘Catalyst’ for VR Adoption. Morgan Stanley Boosts Price Target.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty boosts her price target on Apple, foreseeing strong adoption of a potential Apple augmented reality product.

  • Apple poised to become first $3 trillion company

    Apple is poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion (£2.3 trillion) company as it emerged that a secret deal with China had helped fuel the iPhone maker’s growth in recent years.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Apple Hits Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Surges; Elon Musk Lashes Out, Tesla Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones rallied as Apple stock hit a record high. Tesla stock popped after CEO Elon Musk lashed out. The Donald Trump SPAC surged.

  • 8 Beaten-Down Pharmaceutical Stocks That Could Skyrocket In 2022

    The market's "man with a hammer" attitude toward pharmaceutical stocks has arguably created some truly compelling buying opportunities for patient investors, however. Here is a brief overview of eight pharmaceutical stocks (listed alphabetically) that have fallen way too far this year, making them top buys leading into 2022. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP), a cellular immunotherapy company, has so far lost 47.4% of its value relative to its 52-week high in 2021.

  • Intel stock jumps on plans to spin off self-driving car business Mobileye

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Intel shares jumping on plans for a potential $50 billion Mobileye IPO.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Companies such as DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) fit this description. On the surface, DigitalOcean might seem like a disadvantaged enterprise. DigitalOcean offers easy-to-understand plans with straightforward pricing, making evaluating the service more accessible for entrepreneurs.

  • Is Citigroup Inc. (C) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Why AeroVironment Stock Just Got Destroyed

    Investors shot shares of defense contractor and unmanned aerial vehicles manufacturer AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) out of the sky on Tuesday, and the stock is down 26.2% as of 11:40 a.m. ET. The funny thing is, AeroVironment didn't miss earnings this morning -- it beat them. Analysts had forecast that AeroVironment would earn only $0.62 per share in fiscal Q2 2022, but in fact the company said this morning that its adjusted profit was $0.78 per share.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 22.4%. MongoDB delivered revenue of $226.9 million, up 50% year over year, calming investor fears that its growth might slow. To give those numbers context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $205.3 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.38.

  • Why Intel is unloading Mobileye

    Intel will look to spin-off Mobileye for big money. Here's why.

  • As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Dips, Institutions are Getting a Fresh Buying Opportunity

    Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Investors have increasingly focused on metaverse stocks, given the increased attention on the virtual reality (VR) sector. Much of that focus has gone to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, which changed its name to help capitalize on this market. Other investors may devote attention to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as its chips will likely power many metaverse applications.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Lost 18% in November

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI), an AI-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, was sliding again in November as a large insider sale seemed to trigger a wave of selling and because of broader headwinds against growth stocks over concerns about tightening monetary policy and rising interest rates. The culprit was insider selling by CEO Thomas Siebel, who dumped approximately 600,000 shares, or roughly $30 million worth of C3.ai stock at the time. In reality, there are a lot of reasons why an insider might sell, including the need for money for something else, but the stock sale is not a good look for Siebel or the company, especially with most shareholders in the red.

  • 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 pharmaceutical stocks to buy according to Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors. You can skip our detailed analysis of Holocene Advisors’ 13F portfolio and go directly to 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors. The hedge fund Holocene Advisors was founded and is […]