Meta's oversight board open to discussing content moderation with Twitter

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Twitter logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's independent oversight board said on Friday it would "welcome the opportunity" to discuss Twitter's plans on content moderation in more detail with the company.

"Independent oversight of content moderation has a vital role to play in building trust in platforms and ensuring users are treated fairly," the oversight board said in a tweet.

Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, said on Friday the company will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

