Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market worth $41.74 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 10.4%

·11 min read
As per Strategic Market Research, Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment market was worth USD 15.52 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach a landmark of nearly USD 41.74 billion in 2030 with a robust CAGR of 10.4%. The rise in the R&D campaigns and projects to develop effective Breast Cancer Therapeutics and the surge in the occurrences of Breast Cancer are driving the market growth.

New York, United States, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metastatic breast cancer is another word for the advanced form of breast cancer. Breast cancer is a kind of disease in which the breast cells get uncontrollably large. Sometimes, breast cancer can spread from the breast to various other body parts, most often to the lungs, bones, liver, or brain. This is called advanced breast cancer. Based on type, the chemotherapy segment held the biggest share of the total Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market at around 28.8%. Based on the region, North America held the maximum market share of about 46.72% in 2020. On the other end, the Asia Pacific region is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period.

The market segmentation of the latest report published by Strategic Market Research on the Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market is as follows:

Based on Types

  • Chemotherapy

  • Radiation Therapy

  • Biologic Targeted Therapy

  • Breast Surgery

  • Hormone Therapy

Based on End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Other

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2030.

Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR

10.4 %.

2030 Value Projection

USD 41.74 billion.

Base Year

2020.

Market Size in 2020

USD 15.52 billion.

Historical Data for

2015 – 2019.

No. of Pages

135.

Companies

Gilead Sciences,AstraZeneca,Bayer,Sun Pharmaceutical,Eli Lilly,Pfizer,Novartis,Merck,Roche,GlaxoSmithKline,Johnson & Johnson.

Leading Segment Based on Types

radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Leading Region

North America.

Segments covered

Based on Types, Based on End-User, Based on Region and North America.

Growth Drivers

R&D initiatives, Efficient drugs to treat breast cancer and Advanced therapeutics.

 

The market for Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment is predicted to reach a market value of USD 41.74 Billion by 2030 from USD 15.52 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.4 % during the forecasted period. A surge in breast cancer patients has escalated the demand for better screening, therapy, and diagnosis. Breast cancer is primarily diagnosed most frequently among American women. As per breastcancer.org, in the year 2022, it is anticipated that approximately 30% of the newly discovered cancer cases in women accounts for breast cancers. Furthermore, as of 2021, breast cancer was the most prevalent type of cancer worldwide, accounting for around 12% of all new cancer cases. Moreover, the extensive R&D activities to achieve effective Breast Cancer Therapeutic Solutions and the increasing number of patients with Breast Cancer are driving the market growth exponentially.


By type, the chemotherapy segment held the largest share of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market.

Based on the type, the entire market is classified into Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Biologic Targeted Therapy, Breast Surgery, and Hormone Therapy. Among these segments, the chemotherapy segment held the biggest share of the total Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market of around 28.8%. Chemotherapy is the most common treatment for metastatic breast cancer since it plays a vital role in slowing the total process of the tumor's growth. According to Cancer World publication magazine, the number of patients requiring first-line chemotherapy was about 9.8 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach 15 Mn by the end of 2040. Moreover, the total number of patients requiring first-line chemotherapy is more likely to rise by 53%. 67% of these patients (equivalent to 10.1 million) will live in developing and poor countries by the end of 2040.


By end-users, the Hospital segment possessed the highest share of the total Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market.

Based on the end-users, the total market is divided into Hospitals, Clinics, and Others. Among these market segments, the hospital's market segment possessed the largest share of the entire metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market. Due to the growing number of hospitals in developing countries and the wide availability of various medical treatment equipment and drugs, the hospital segment dominates the global industry and is prevised to sustain its dominance throughout the forecasted period.

According to AHRQ, there were around 2.8 million cancer-related adult nonmaternal hospitalizations. Out of these cases, approximately 1.0 million stays had cancer as the principal diagnosis and comprises of an aggregate cost of around USD 23.0 billion, accounting for 6.2 % of the total adult nonmaternal inpatient hospital costs.

On average, the total cost of an adult nonmaternal hospital stay was higher for cancer (USD 22,100) than in comparison to other principal diagnoses ($13,800).

The most prevalent principal cancer diagnoses were colorectal cancer, secondary malignancies, and respiratory cancers. These cancers had accounted for more than one-third of the total aggregate cost of hospital stays especially for cancer.


North America possessed the largest proportion of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market share

Based on the region, North America held the maximum market share of metastatic breast cancer treatment of about 46.72% in 2020. It is primarily due to the rise in healthcare investment, backed up by prominent healthcare service providers, and the growing prevalence of cancer in the entire region. In addition, countries in North America, like the United States, Canada, and Mexico, are investing in spreading breast cancer awareness programs, which is projected to contribute to the regional market growth. Also, with the rise in cancer cases, the need for metastatic breast cancer therapy in North American countries is likely to rise exponentially. As per the Breast Cancer Organization's data, as of January 2022, Breast cancer had impacted more than 3.8 million American women. According to statistics, breast cancer is expected to account for nearly 30% of newly diagnosed cancers cases among women in 2022. Moreover, the APAC region is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period due to increased prevalence of breast cancer and the rise in the geriatric population in the entire region,


The leading market players that are covered in the Global Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market report are:

  • Gilead Sciences

  • AstraZeneca

  • Bayer

  • Sun Pharmaceutical

  • Eli Lilly

  • Pfizer

  • Novartis

  • Merck

  • Roche

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Johnson & Johnson


Global Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market: Recent Developments

  • On 27th April 2022, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu were granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) in the United States to cure adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer who have got a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting.

  • On 13th October 2021, a group of Canadian researchers at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre successfully demonstrated the magnetic resonance (MR)-guided focused ultrasound that can be used to safely conduct the antibody therapeutic treatment to breast cancer that has already spread to the brain.

  • On 7th April 2021, sacituzumab govitecan successfully received the FDA approval to treat patients suffering from metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have already undergone 2 or more prior systemic treatments, out of which at least one was for metastatic illness. On the other hand, sacituzumab govitecan also got approval in April 2020 for the patients with mTNBC who previously underwent at least two treatments for metastatic disorders.



