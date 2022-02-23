U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,340.50
    +40.50 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,795.00
    +270.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,041.25
    +178.50 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.90
    +25.70 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.50
    -0.41 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.70
    -12.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.34
    -0.41 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1300
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,800.03
    +1,725.02 (+4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.19
    +54.90 (+6.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.45
    +48.24 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Metaverse app allows kids into virtual strip clubs

Angus Crawford and Tony Smith - BBC News
·6 min read
The entrance to the virtual reality strip club
The entrance to a virtual strip club, accessed by the VRChat app

Some apps in the virtual-reality metaverse are "dangerous by design", the NSPCC has warned in response to a BBC News investigation.

A researcher posing as a 13-year-old girl witnessed grooming, sexual material, racist insults and a rape threat in the virtual-reality world.

The children's charity said it was "shocked and angry" at the findings.

Head of online child safety policy Andy Burrows added the investigation had found "a toxic combination of risks".

The BBC News researcher - using an app with a minimum age rating of 13 - visited virtual-reality rooms where avatars were simulating sex. She was shown sex toys and condoms, and approached by numerous adult men.

The metaverse is the name given to games and experiences accessed by people wearing virtual reality headsets. The technology, previously confined to gaming, could be adapted for use in many other areas - from work to play, concerts to cinema trips.

Mark Zuckerberg thinks it could be the future of the internet - so much so, he recently rebranded Facebook as Meta, with the company investing billions developing its Oculus Quest headset.

That headset - now rebranded the Meta Quest - is thought to have as much as 75% of the market share. It was one of these headsets which the BBC News researcher used to explore an app, and part of the metaverse. The app, called VRChat, is an online virtual platform which users can explore with 3D avatars.

While it is not made by Facebook, it can be downloaded from an app store on Facebook's Meta Quest headset, with no age verification checks - the only requirement being a Facebook account.

The BBC News researcher created a fake profile to set up her account - and her real identity was not checked.

Inside VRChat, there are rooms where users can meet: some are innocent and everyday - such as a McDonald's restaurant, for example - but there are also pole-dancing and strip clubs.

Children mix freely with adults.

One man told our researcher that avatars can "get naked and do unspeakable things". Others talked about "erotic role-play".

Following the BBC News investigation, the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) said improvements in online safety are a matter of urgency.

Mr Burrows, from the NSPCC, told us what we had found was "extraordinary".

"It's children being exposed to entirely inappropriate, really incredibly harmful experiences," he said.

He believes technology companies have learned little from mistakes made with the first generation of social media.

"This is a product that is dangerous by design, because of oversight and neglect. We are seeing products rolled out without any suggestion that safety has been considered," he said.

Meta says it does have tools that allow players to block other users, and is looking to make safety improvements "as it learns how people interact in these spaces".

Strip club
There are pole dancing clubs and dungeons

BBC News also spoke to a safety campaigner who has spent months investigating VRChat and who now posts his videos on YouTube.

He has spoken to children who say they were groomed on the platform and forced to take part in virtual sex. He chooses to remain anonymous because he is concerned for the safety of his family.

The safety campaigner explained because VR is so immersive, children actually have to act out sexual movements.

My experience in VRChat

BBC researcher Jess Sherwood

I was surprised how totally immersed in the spaces you are. I started to feel like a child again. So when grown men were asking why I wasn't in school and encouraging me to engage in VR sex acts, it felt all the more disturbing.

VRChat definitely felt more like an adult's playground than a child's. A lot of the rooms were overtly sexualised in pink neon, similar to what you might see in the red light district in Amsterdam or in the more seedy parts of London's Soho at night. Inside, sex toys were on display.

The music playing in the rooms, which can be controlled by the players, adds to the impression that it is not a space that is suitable for children.

Everything about the rooms feels unnerving. There are characters simulating sex acts on the floor in big groups, speaking to one another like children play-acting at being adult couples.

It's very uncomfortable, and your options are to stay and watch, move on to another room where you might see something similar, or join in - which, on many occasions, I was instructed to do.

'Very little moderation'

People whose job it is to observe developments in VR are also concerned.

Catherine Allen runs the consultancy Limina Immersive and is currently writing a report about VR for the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

She says her research team has found many of their experiences in VR "fun and surreal", but others have been "quite traumatic and disturbing".

She described one incident in a Meta-owned app where she encountered a seven-year-old girl.

A group of men surrounded them both and joked about raping them. Ms Allen said she had to step between the men and the child to protect her.

"I shouldn't have had to do that, but that's because there's no moderation, or apparently very little moderation."

VR and the metaverse are not specifically mentioned in the UK's forthcoming Online Safety Bill, which is due before parliament in the coming months.

But in evidence to Parliament last year, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries made it clear the legislation would cover the technology.

The bill, when passed, would impose a duty of care on platforms and providers to protect children from harmful content.

VRChat told us it was "working hard to make itself a safe and welcoming place for everyone." It said "predatory and toxic behaviour has no place on the platform".

Meta explained that it had no responsibility for apps created by other companies.

It added: "We provide tools that allow players to report and block users. We will continue to make improvements as we learn more about how people interact in these spaces."

Charities advise parents to check which apps their children are using on VR Headsets and, where possible, try them out for themselves, to assess whether they're appropriate.

Many apps allow users to simultaneously "cast" their experience to a phone or laptop, so a parent can watch what's going on at the same time as their child plays.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Cummins mentally unfit for trial

    Michael Cummins is accused of killing eight people, including his parents, two years ago this month in Sumner County

  • What Is Clearwater Paper Corporation's (NYSE:CLW) Share Price Doing?

    While Clearwater Paper Corporation ( NYSE:CLW ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says Lover Blackmail

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • AOC under fire for post office row: ‘Is it that she doesn’t know our history?’

    Congresswoman’s office says all options, including current name, will be considered

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.