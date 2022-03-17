Metaverse Branding/Marketing Agency—NFT Collection Development Service Launched

With the continued integration of cryptocurrency and alternate, computer-based reality, a Vancouver, WA-based company announces updated virtual brand building services for businesses in the metaverse.

Meta-Builders has introduced a full suite of creative services to translate products into digital representations of themselves. The company specializes in building and marketing client profiles and products in the increasingly popular virtual reality space.



Its latest announcement details a range of benefits for businesses seeking to make commercial inroads into the lucrative metaverse. Meta-Builders offers a diverse selection of packages to suit all clients across all sectors, providing the same creativity and attention to detail for large corporations as aspiring artists, entrepreneurs, and sole traders.

The metaverse is an open-source platform and virtual space in which people can work, play, shop, and connect with other inhabitants via digital avatars. It is an interoperable world through which users can buy, sell, and trade real-world items in the virtual realm through Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and blockchain mining.

Meta-Builders offers an easy introduction to immersive experiences for businesses and their prospective customers. As blockchain innovators, the company builds virtual spaces for clients to promote their products and services. Using advanced augmented reality (AR) technology, the expert team of designers, programmers, and marketing specialists combine digital experiences and content with real-life images.

Meta-Builder clients can choose from a range of virtual worlds to locate and build their brand within. These metaverses include The Uplift World, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Super World, Netvrk, Blockchain Valley Virtual and Cryptovoxels. Custom packages are also available upon request and consultation with the Meta Builders team.

The company's goal is to help businesses create unique virtual spaces to promote their brand and content in the metaverse. Meta-Builders offers project creation and management, art direction and design, digital real estate building and leasing, debit/credit & cryptocurrency payment processing, and NFT project implementation.

A spokesperson says, “We have everything you need to keep your content afloat in this ever-changing digital world. Our team includes skilled artists, promoters, virtual builders, and NFT specialists.”

With its latest service updates, Meta-Builders continues to innovate in the evolving AR/VR space.



