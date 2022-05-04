U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,163.54
    -11.94 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,127.40
    -1.39 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,419.73
    -144.03 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.88
    -20.98 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.85
    +3.44 (+3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.90
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.33 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    +0.0120 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2489
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9640
    -0.1460 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,971.25
    +645.30 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.98
    +19.65 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.60
    -63.73 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Metaverse or Crypto? Executive Talent Platform Blder Launches to Recruit It

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of arguably the most talent-hungry periods in the last five decades, Blder has launched as a niche boutique executive talent solution that accelerates unicorn companies during crucial moments of high growth. The company's core services include executive search, diversity and inclusion, talent intelligence sourcing, executive compensation, and succession planning. With the war for talent at an unprecedented high, Blder sees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize the archetype by deep diving with early and late stage companies when they need it most.

Blder Founder and CEO, Galen Beyea.
Blder Founder and CEO, Galen Beyea.

$621B into Metaverse, Crypto, e-Commerce? Executive talent platform Blder launches to recruit the ventures driving it.

As investors harpooned a staggering $621 billion into venture capital in 2021, all of these ventures now share a common goal: hire talent, faster. Blder delivers that, leveraging experience from management consulting and operators serving billions to net leaders who can get the most profitable products to market fast. Specializing in product, engineering, and growth functions, the company offers expertise in the following areas:

  • Executive Search: Through retained search, Blder manages the full lifecycle for critical hires at the board, c-suite, and vice president levels.

  • Diversity and Inclusion: The company advises on best practices for underrepresented talent, including attracting leadership and educating existing workforce.

  • Talent Intelligence Sourcing: Blder sources talent to help clients identify new markets, enumerate competitor opportunities, and map underrepresented skills.

  • Executive Compensation: Consultants coach on benchmarks regarding base salary, bonus structure, private and public equity, and total rewards.

  • Succession Planning: Blder's team advises on business transformation, developing strategies for unplanned departures and building key relationships with luminaries.

Blder is founded by Galen Beyea, a Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) veteran who began his career with executive search firms Korn Ferry and Heidrick & Struggles. Beyea joined Meta when it was a company of 10,000 employees and went on to hire more than sixty executives as the tech giant scaled to 70,000 staff. While at Meta, he developed a highly specialized framework for executing complex executive searches in hyperscale technology.

Blder will release an advanced SaaS platform later this year to help drive delivery of its solutions, embracing the augmented and virtual landscape as the future of global industry. "The future of executive talent is analogous to our progression into the metaverse and crypto, made scalable through automation and richly immersive through augmented and virtual reality," Beyea said. "We have a responsibility to engage and deploy our resources in this global transformation. Blder is predicated on that mission."

For more information visit theblder.com.

About Blder

Blder is the leading management consulting and executive talent solution for engineering, product, and growth functions. We connect best-in-class thought leaders - board, c-suite, and vice president levels - to the world's brightest builders and innovators.

Blder specializes in technology domains from software to platform to hyperscale infrastructure. Our legendary client base is comprised of alternative investment portfolios and public companies undergoing explosive transformation. With services rooted in consulting and operating experience from massive decacorns, the team offers unparalleled solutions for next-gen unicorn ventures.

Blder's core competencies include executive search, diversity and inclusion, talent intelligence sourcing, executive compensation, and succession planning.

Media Contact

Blder Inc.
media@theblder.com

Related Links

theblder.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-or-crypto-executive-talent-platform-blder-launches-to-recruit-it-301539085.html

SOURCE Blder Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • 3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

    A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • Earnings Not Telling The Story For Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may...

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • This Number Is Why PayPal Is Worth Buying Today

    Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have been getting clobbered over the past 10 months or so, falling more than 70% off all-time highs set in July 2021. While part of this has been due to the broad market sell-off all investors have seen lately, it was also because of a shift in strategy mentioned during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in February. The company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings -- which were reported on April 27 -- showed the shift is having some preliminary success.

  • This Oil Stock Just Boosted Its Dividend Yield to a Jaw-Dropping 9.7%

    Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has delivered impressive dividend growth since initiating a payout in 2018. Given the surge in oil prices this year, the oil company recently took its dividend to another level by adding a variable payment to return more of its cash flow to shareholders. Its combined dividend for the first quarter implies a yield of 9.7% on its recent stock price.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy After April's Thrashing

    Investors shouldn't let recent price activity discourage them from buying shares of these two businesses.

  • Here’s Why You Must Consider Buying Datadog (DDOG) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.

  • AMD tops earnings estimates on strong gaming growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discusses first quarter earnings for AMD.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Here’s What Makes Snowflake (SNOW) a Great Investment Pick

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]