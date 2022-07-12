U.S. markets closed

Metaverse in E-commerce Market: North America to Occupy 38% Market Share, Market Dynamics, Vendor Assessment & Segmentation Analysis - Technavio

·14 min read

 NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The global metaverse in the e-commerce market size is expected to grow by USD 60.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 36.47% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for metaverse in e-commerce in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The rising investments in AR technology, expanding consumer adoption of technologically advanced applications, and strong research activities to expand the use of metaverse will facilitate the metaverse in e-commerce market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse in E-commerce Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Evaluate growth strategies by getting more insights into the regional segment -.Request a sample now!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Metaverse in E-commerce Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and Platform (Computer, Mobile, and Headset)the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/metaverse-in-e-commerce-market-industry-analysis

Metaverse in Metaverse in E-commerce Market: Market Dynamics

Major Driver: The key factor driving growth in the metaverse in the e-commerce market is the growing popularity of AR technology. The rising popularity of AR technology allows consumers to be completely confident in a product's quality and fit before purchasing it. This benefits customers in terms of convenience, but it also benefits merchants by reducing returns and expanding their customer base. Virtual purchasing experiences are becoming increasingly popular among customers. As a result, all types of e-commerce businesses should follow the trend. The addition of metaverse to an already inventive arena will provide the e-commerce business with something unparalleled. Customers will be able to make purchases in real-time in more lifelike virtual stores created by sellers. Such factors will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenge: The privacy and security concerns over metaverse will be a major challenge for the metaverse in the e-commerce market during the forecast period. Even though companies and organizations keep revolutionizing their IT security systems, data privacy and security has been a long-running concern for users of the metaverse. The metaverse collects and processes vast amounts of information about users and their environment. Privacy concerns, therefore, constitute a significant challenge in the market. Metaverse has access to users' personal information, which could compromise their privacy. It has the ability to gather a lot of data from the user's social networking accounts. If hackers obtain access to a user's device, their privacy may be threatened. A security or privacy violation might lead to trouble and ruin the organizer's reputation. Such factors may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Refine your business strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a sample report now!

Metaverse in E-commerce Market: Vendor Assessment

The metaverse in the e-commerce market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market.

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Block Inc.

  • Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • Matterport Inc.

  • Meta Platforms Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Roblox Corp

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • Shopify Inc.

  • Unity Software Inc.

  • To gain access to vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio - Click Now!

Metaverse In E-commerce Market: Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Computer - size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mobile - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Headset - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments  - Grab a sample!

Related Reports:

Metaverse In E-commerce Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 60.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

30.5

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Autodesk Inc., Block Inc., Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Epic Games Inc., Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Roblox Corp, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Shopify Inc., and Unity Software Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 5.3 Computer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Headset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Autodesk Inc.

  • 10.5 Block Inc.

  • 10.6 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.7 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.8 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.9 Roblox Corp

  • 10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.11 Shopify Inc.

  • 10.12 Unity Software Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-in-e-commerce-market-north-america-to-occupy-38-market-share-market-dynamics-vendor-assessment--segmentation-analysis---technavio-301583083.html

SOURCE Technavio

