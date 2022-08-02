Metaverse in E-commerce Market to Record a 30.5% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by Growing Popularity of AR Technology - 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse In E-commerce Market by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) and Platform ( Computer, Mobile, and Headset) Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The predicted growth of the metaverse in e-commerce market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 60.47 billion at a progressing CAGR of 36.47%. Technavio categorizes the global metaverse in the e-commerce market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the metaverse in the e-commerce market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse in E-commerce Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metaverse in E-commerce Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Major Driver - The key factor driving growth in the metaverse in the e-commerce market is the growing popularity of AR technology. The rising popularity of AR technology allows consumers to be completely confident in a product's quality and fit before purchasing it. This benefits customers in terms of convenience, but it also benefits merchants by reducing returns and expanding their customer base. Virtual purchasing experiences are becoming increasingly popular among customers. As a result, all types of e-commerce businesses should follow the trend. The addition of metaverse to an already inventive arena will provide the e-commerce business with something unparalleled. Customers will be able to make purchases in real-time in more lifelike virtual stores created by sellers. Such factors will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges - The privacy and security concerns over metaverse will be a major challenge for the metaverse in the e-commerce market during the forecast period. Even though companies and organizations keep revolutionizing their IT security systems, data privacy and security has been a long-running concern for users of the metaverse. The metaverse collects and processes vast amounts of information about users and their environment. Privacy concerns, therefore, constitute a significant challenge in the market. Metaverse has access to users' personal information, which could compromise their privacy. It has the ability to gather a lot of data from the user's social networking accounts. If hackers obtain access to a user's device, their privacy may be threatened. A security or privacy violation might lead to trouble and ruin the organizer's reputation. Such factors may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Metaverse in E-commerce Market - Segmentation Analysis:

The metaverse in the e-commerce market report is segmented by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) and Platform ( Computer, Mobile, and Headset)

Regional Highlights - 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for metaverse in e-commerce in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

Revenue Generating Segment - The metaverse in e-commerce market share growth by the computer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The emergence of a metaverse in e-commerce has provided a highly personalized digital experience.

Metaverse in E-commerce Market - Vendor Analysis:

The metaverse in the e-commerce market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market.

Metaverse In E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 60.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Autodesk Inc., Block Inc., Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Epic Games Inc., Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Roblox Corp, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Shopify Inc., and Unity Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Platform

5.3 Computer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Headset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Autodesk Inc.

10.5 Block Inc.

10.6 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

10.8 NVIDIA Corp.

10.9 Roblox Corp

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.11 Shopify Inc.

10.12 Unity Software Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

