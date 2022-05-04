U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,187.62
    +12.14 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,262.87
    +134.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,552.43
    -11.33 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.58
    -5.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.70
    +5.29 (+5.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.10
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.28 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.0230 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0530
    -0.0570 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,991.89
    +737.17 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.49
    +20.16 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Metaverse in Education Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·6 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

“The global Metaverse in Education Market was valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2021 and it is estimated to be valued over USD 94.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of over 39.58% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030., North America was valued USD 1.45 Billion in 2021.”

Pune, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse In Education Market by type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Metaverse In Education Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Metaverse In Education Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Metaverse In Education Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Metaverse In Education Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Metaverse In Education Market.


“The global Metaverse in Education Market was valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2021 and it is estimated to be valued over USD 94.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of over 39.58% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030., North America was valued USD 1.45 Billion in 2021.”


Download Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/11719


Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Metaverse In Education Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Metaverse In Education Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Metaverse In Education Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45 – Figures

300 – Pages


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/11719


Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Geographic Scope
1.4. Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5. Currency Used
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Research Framework
2.2. Data Collection Technique
2.3. Data Sources
2.3.1. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Sources
2.4. Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2. Top-Down Approach
2.5. Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1. Market Forecast Model
2.5.2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Barriers/Challenges
4.4. Opportunities
5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6. PRICING ANALYSIS
7. SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8. MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1. Global - Metaverse In Education Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2. Global - Metaverse In Education Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1. North America Metaverse In Education Market, By Segment
8.2.2. North America Metaverse In Education Market, By Country
8.2.2.1. US
8.2.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Europe Metaverse In Education Market, By Segment
8.2.4. Europe Metaverse In Education Market, By Country
8.2.4.1. Germany
8.2.4.2. UK
8.2.4.3. France
8.2.4.4. Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5. Asia Pacific Metaverse In Education Market, By Segment
8.2.6. Asia Pacific Metaverse In Education Market, By Country
8.2.6.1. China
8.2.6.2. Japan
8.2.6.3. India
8.2.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7. Rest of the World (ROW) Metaverse In Education Market, By Segment
8.2.8. Rest of the World (ROW) Metaverse In Education Market, By Country
8.2.8.1. Latin America
8.2.8.2. Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/metaverse-in-education-market-11719


Key Questions Answered

  • What is the potential of the Metaverse In Education Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Metaverse In Education Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Metaverse In Education Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Metaverse In Education Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Metaverse In Education Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Metaverse In Education Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Metaverse In Education Market?

  • What is the potential of the Metaverse In Education Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Metaverse In Education Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Check the Discount on this Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/discount/11719


Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Metaverse In Education Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Metaverse In Education Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Metaverse In Education Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Lyft stock is ‘getting a lot cheaper here,’ strategist says

    Needham and Company Managing Director Bernie McTernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft, Uber, and Airbnb.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • 12 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the worst mark

  • 3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

    A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy After April's Thrashing

    Investors shouldn't let recent price activity discourage them from buying shares of these two businesses.

  • This Oil Stock Just Boosted Its Dividend Yield to a Jaw-Dropping 9.7%

    Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has delivered impressive dividend growth since initiating a payout in 2018. Given the surge in oil prices this year, the oil company recently took its dividend to another level by adding a variable payment to return more of its cash flow to shareholders. Its combined dividend for the first quarter implies a yield of 9.7% on its recent stock price.

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Amazon says it has too much warehouse space. What's that mean for the broader industrial market?

    Amazon.com Inc., the undisputed king of the U.S. industrial market since well before the Covid-19 pandemic, may finally have reached max capacity on warehouse and fulfillment space.

  • AMD Crushed It, Lisa Su Crushed It: Here's How to Trade It

    The environment for chip stocks is undeniably tough. I'm a believer in an almost permanent state of demand for everything this industry does.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.