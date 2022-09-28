Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2026, Rising Consumer Spending Across Virtual Concerts, Events, And Others to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse in Entertainment Market size is expected to grow by USD 28.92 billion during 2021- 2026, at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Tetavi Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The rising consumer spending across virtual concerts, events, and others, the emergence of VR gaming on metaverse, improved experience of 3D and 4D cinemas will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, privacy and security concerns over the metaverse, legal challenges associated with the rights of digital collectibles, and the high cost of AR and VR devices will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Metaverse in Entertainment Market Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Metaverse in Entertainment Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metaverse in entertainment market report covers the following areas:
Metaverse in Entertainment Market size
Metaverse in Entertainment Market trends
Metaverse in Entertainment Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising consumer adoption of online gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in the entertainment market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Metaverse in Entertainment Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Metaverse in Entertainment Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Metaverse in Entertainment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Aomen City
Epic Games Inc.
Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Meta Platforms Inc.
Niantic Inc.
OverActive Media Corp.
Qualcomm Inc.
Queppelin
Roblox Corp
Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Tetavi Ltd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Metaverse in Entertainment Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse in entertainment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the metaverse in entertainment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the metaverse in the entertainment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse in entertainment market vendors
Metaverse In Entertainment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
$28.92 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
7.41
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Tetavi Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Film production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Music labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 OTT platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Television broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aomen City
10.4 Epic Games Inc.
10.5 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
10.6 Meta Platforms Inc.
10.7 Niantic Inc.
10.8 OverActive Media Corp.
10.9 Qualcomm Inc.
10.10 Queppelin
10.11 Roblox Corp
10.12 Tetavi Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
