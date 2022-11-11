U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Metaverse in Entertainment Market Size to Grow by USD 28.92 Bn, Rising Consumer Spending to Drive Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metaverse in entertainment market size is expected to grow by USD 28.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%. The market is segmented by end-user (film production, music labels, OTT platforms, television broadcasters, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2022-2026

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The rising consumer spending across virtual concerts, events, and others is driving the market growth. The rise in demand for virtual events, as well as the growth in the number of people attending concerts and events, will further propel the industry. Immersive technologies such as AR and VR are evolving at a rapid pace. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rising consumer adoption of online gaming is a trend in the market. Metaverse offers an immersive visual experience and supports emerging technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and 3D visualization. The increasing use of advanced gaming technologies, rising income levels, and changing consumer entertainment choices will further support market growth during the forecast period.

Privacy and security concerns are challenging the growth of the market. The metaverse collects and processes large volumes of information about users and their environment. It can access the personal data of users, which may pose a threat to their privacy. In addition, there are privacy-related concerns associated with smart gears, such as VR headsets and smart glasses, as they automatically screen and process the user's environment. These factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will
help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for
detailed information about market dynamics

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: End-user

By end-user, the film production segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Metaverse is expected to revolutionize the film industry. It will alter the way movies are shot by creating virtual and 3D settings. VR technology will be used to interact within this environment. As a result, the metaverse is becoming popular in film production and will contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rapid convergence of the entertainment industry and traction of the gaming culture, the integration of gaming services into the service offerings of major entertainment brands, and increased investment to create more immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the metaverse in the entertainment market in North America.

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Companies Covered

  • Aomen City

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

  • Meta Platforms Inc.

  • Niantic Inc.

  • OverActive Media Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Queppelin

  • Roblox Corp

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Tetavi Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: What our reports offer

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

  • Market trends (investment opportunities, drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed
annually at USD 5000

Metaverse In Entertainment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in metaverse in entertainment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the metaverse in entertainment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the metaverse in the entertainment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse in entertainment market vendors

Related Reports

Metaverse Market in Finance by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the metaverse market in finance growth. Banks are considering strategies to expand their presence in the metaverse and offer better services to consumers. For example, using VR glasses, customers will be able to handle all their banking and financial activities from anywhere.

Metaverse Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency is driving the market growth. The evolution of VR into a more mixed reality creates readability in virtual spaces by decoding tags and annotations. People accessing metaverse platforms can buy real estate land, and they can either sell or lease it to others.

Metaverse In Entertainment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 28.92 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.41

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Tetavi Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Film production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Music labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 OTT platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Television broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aomen City

  • 10.4 Epic Games Inc.

  • 10.5 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.7 Niantic Inc.

  • 10.8 OverActive Media Corp.

  • 10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.10 Queppelin

  • 10.11 Roblox Corp

  • 10.12 Tetavi Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

