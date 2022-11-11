Metaverse in Entertainment Market Size to Grow by USD 28.92 Bn, Rising Consumer Spending to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metaverse in entertainment market size is expected to grow by USD 28.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%. The market is segmented by end-user (film production, music labels, OTT platforms, television broadcasters, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The rising consumer spending across virtual concerts, events, and others is driving the market growth. The rise in demand for virtual events, as well as the growth in the number of people attending concerts and events, will further propel the industry. Immersive technologies such as AR and VR are evolving at a rapid pace. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rising consumer adoption of online gaming is a trend in the market. Metaverse offers an immersive visual experience and supports emerging technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and 3D visualization. The increasing use of advanced gaming technologies, rising income levels, and changing consumer entertainment choices will further support market growth during the forecast period.

Privacy and security concerns are challenging the growth of the market. The metaverse collects and processes large volumes of information about users and their environment. It can access the personal data of users, which may pose a threat to their privacy. In addition, there are privacy-related concerns associated with smart gears, such as VR headsets and smart glasses, as they automatically screen and process the user's environment. These factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: End-user

By end-user, the film production segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Metaverse is expected to revolutionize the film industry. It will alter the way movies are shot by creating virtual and 3D settings. VR technology will be used to interact within this environment. As a result, the metaverse is becoming popular in film production and will contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rapid convergence of the entertainment industry and traction of the gaming culture, the integration of gaming services into the service offerings of major entertainment brands, and increased investment to create more immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the metaverse in the entertainment market in North America.

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Companies Covered

Aomen City

Epic Games Inc.

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Niantic Inc.

OverActive Media Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Queppelin

Roblox Corp

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tetavi Ltd.

Metaverse In Entertainment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in metaverse in entertainment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse in entertainment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse in the entertainment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse in entertainment market vendors

Metaverse In Entertainment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 28.92 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Tetavi Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

