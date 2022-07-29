U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,108.39
    +35.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,618.07
    +88.44 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,319.41
    +156.82 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.45
    -3.58 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.11
    +3.69 (+3.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.13 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0157
    -0.0038 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6960
    +0.0150 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0092 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9790
    -0.3410 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,029.17
    +1,172.79 (+5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.76
    -1.64 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,416.89
    +71.64 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Metaverse in Entertainment Market size to grow by USD 28.92 billion, Driven by the Rising Consumer Spending Across Virtual Concerts, Events, & Others - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metaverse In Entertainment Market by End-user (Film production, Music labels, OTT platforms, Television broadcasters, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The metaverse in entertainment market share is expected to increase to USD 28.92 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 8.55%. Technavio categorizes the metaverse in the entertainment market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the entertainment in the metaverse market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse in Entertainment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse in Entertainment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more information on the parent market analysis - Request a sample now!

Metaverse In Entertainment Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Major Driver 

  • The key factor driving the global metaverse in entertainment market growth is the rising consumer spending across virtual concerts, events, and others. The media and entertainment business in India reached USD 19 billion in 2020, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation Organization (IBEF), and is predicted to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2023. The significant increase in demand for virtual events as well as an increase in the number of people attending concerts and events will further propel the industry forward.

Major Challenges

  • The key challenges to the global metaverse in entertainment market growth are the privacy and security concerns over metaverse. The metaverse collects and processes vast amounts of information about users and their environment. Metaverse can access the personal data of users and may pose a threat to their privacy. User privacy can also be threatened if hackers gain access to the user's device. There are also privacy-related concerns associated with smart gears used in the metaverse, such as smart glass, VR headsets, etc, as these glasses automatically screen and process the user's environment, violating the privacy of the user and those around them, which may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges-Request a Sample Report right now!

Metaverse In Entertainment Market - Segmentation Analysis:

The metaverse in the entertainment market report is segmented by End-user (Film production, Music labels, OTT platforms, Television broadcasters, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Regional Highlights -33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for metaverse in entertainment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The rapid convergence of the entertainment industry and traction of the gaming culture, as well as integration of gaming services into the service offerings of major entertainment brands and increased investment to create more immersive gaming and entertainment experiences, will facilitate the metaverse in entertainment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The metaverse in entertainment market share growth by the film production segment will be significant for revenue generation. Physical barriers to film production will be removed, and access will be unrestricted in the metaverse. Pooja Entertainment, an Indian production company, has stated that it has purchased virtual land in the metaverse for its future productions, named Poojaverse. The trailer for a recently released film Radhe Shyam was uploaded in the metaverse and received positive feedback. Such factors will drive the market growth through this segment.

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities

Metaverse In Entertainment Market - Vendor Analysis:

The metaverse in the entertainment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.

  •  

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Metaverse In Entertainment Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Metaverse In Entertainment Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The metaverse market share is expected to grow by USD 677.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 33.26.

  • The metaverse in FMCG market share is expected to increase to USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 21.8%

Metaverse In Entertainment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 28.92 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.41

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Tetavi Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Film production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Music labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 OTT platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Television broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aomen City

  • 10.4 Epic Games Inc.

  • 10.5 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.7 Niantic Inc.

  • 10.8 OverActive Media Corp.

  • 10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.10 Queppelin

  • 10.11 Roblox Corp

  • 10.12 Tetavi Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-in-entertainment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-28-92-billion-driven-by-the-rising-consumer-spending-across-virtual-concerts-events--others---technavio-301595459.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • N.C. Chick-fil-A faces backlash over asking volunteers to work drive-thru for food, not pay

    A Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina faces online criticism after seeking volunteers to work the new drive-thru express for food, not wages.

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Steel Dynamics CEO Says His Steel Is More High-Tech Than Facebook

    Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millett co-founded the company, now one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States. Its net income has jumped more than 1,000% from $164 million to $3.2 billion, during that period.

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision It was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executive

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • British Airways’ owner IAG back in profit for first time since start of pandemic

    International Consolidated Airlines Group said it made an operating profit of 293 million euros (£245 million) between April and June.

  • Exxon Mobil, Chevron Stock Up On Record Profits, Earnings Beat

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron will be reporting second-quarter earnings early Friday. Investors are watching for oil field inflation impact.

  • Oil prices climb, set to finish week higher despite U.S. recession fears

    Prices of both U.S.-based and international crude-oil benchmarks rose on Friday as investors looked past somber economic data.

  • Exxon posts record-breaking second-quarter profit

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever on the back of soaring energy prices and as it kept a tight rein on spending. The top U.S. oil producer reported second-quarter net income of $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share, an almost four-fold increase over the $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, it earned in the same period last year. Exxon's results also beat its best quarter of 2008, when Brent crude oil prices peaked at $147 per barrel, and its best-ever quarter reached in 2012, when the company earned $15.9 billion, largely due to asset sales in Japan and tax-related items.

  • Eurozone inflation surges to record high in fresh blow to Lagarde - live updates

    Chinese fleet of ‘dark’ oil tankers takes on Russian crude at sea Defence companies re-energised by war in Ukraine FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc, heads for strongest month of 2022 Ben Marlow: UK’s wealthy energy companies are now part of the problem Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • India's 5G spectrum auction draws bids of $19 billion entering 4th day

    India had drawn bids totaling at least $19 billion entering the fourth day of an auction for 5G spectrum on Friday, as telecom giants clamoured for airwave rights needed for next generation networks in the world's second largest mobile market. Reliance Industries' Jio, rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, as well as billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises Ltd were all among the bidders for 5G airwaves.

  • Oil rally to stall as recession risks counter tight supplies: Reuters poll

    A rally in oil prices could stall as recession fears and COVID flare-ups in China slow demand and counter supply risks from sanctions on Russia and OPEC+ output constraints, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $105.75 a barrel in 2022, down from a forecast of $106.82 in June marking the first downward revision to the monthly poll since April. The global benchmark has averaged about $105 a barrel this year.

  • Why the Chips Act Won’t Be a Quick Fix for Chip Makers

    A long awaited bill to boost U.S. chip manufacturing just passed the Senate. While ambitious, the legislation won't be enough to remake U.S. chip production.

  • Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Lam Research's (LRCX) fiscal fourth-quarter results reflect strength across systems and the customer support business.

  • Taiwan's China Airlines eyes A330 replacement, future freighter options

    Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd is "actively" looking at options to replace its ageing fleet of 22 Airbus SE A330 widebodies and is also starting to examine next-generation freighter planes, the company's president told Reuters. The carrier, which has been profitable during much of the pandemic because of a shift to cargo services, is now starting to gear up for a rebound in passenger travel when Taiwan lifts quarantine rules for arrivals. China Airlines is looking to phase out its A330s, a mainstay on regional routes, as it modernises its fleet to reduce emissions and cut its fuel bill, President Kao Shing-Hwang said in a written interview.

  • Manchin Wins Big Nods to Oil in Deal Ending Logjam on Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- The breakthrough spending deal reached by Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer would commit a historic $370 billion to combat climate change through clean energy tax credits, a green bank and incentives to plug methane leaks.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Gl

  • How the German Economic Machine Broke Down

    An energy crisis caused by Russia, slowing Chinese growth, supply-chain blockages and an aging workforce are ending the decadeslong reign of Germany’s export-focused manufacturing.

  • Top Energy Stock Equinor Sets Special Dividend, Raises Stock Buyback

    Top energy stock Equinor is in the spotlight after the company posted record second-quarter earnings and continues to power forward on all cylinders. Due to rising geopolitical tensions with Russia, there have been few commodities in higher demand than European natural gas. As the second largest supplier of gas to Europe, Equinor is positioned in an enviable position to deliver much-needed gas to Europe.

  • Why natural gas may be in store for more price gains after a 50% climb in July

    Natural-gas futures bucked trend of pullbacks in commodity prices this month and look to finish July with a 50% gain, the second largest monthly percentage rise on record.