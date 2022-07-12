Metaverse in FMCG Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% by 2026, Market Dynamics, Segmentation Assessment & Key Players - Exclusive Forecast Report By Technavio
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse in FMCG market size is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 21.8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Strategic imperatives taken by FMCG players in the metaverse market are one of the key metaverses in fast-moving consumer goods market trends that are expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The global metaverse in the FMCG market is witnessing a rise in the number of cosmetic brands on the metaverse platform. For instance;In June 2021, E.l.f. Cosmetics introduced the CryptoCosmetics NFT collection, a set of artworks of the company's cosmetics products. Many beauty brands are collaborating with gaming companies to achieve optimum market penetration. The L'Oreal-owned YSL Beaute partnership with streamer Talia Mar for a sponsored stream promoting the Black Opium fragrance and Estee Lauder's microsite ANRcade, where users play arcade-style minigames and learn about the brand's Advanced Night Repair serum.
Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Metaverse in FMCG Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/metaverse-in-fmcg-market-industry-analysis
Metaverse in FMCG Market: Market Dynamics
Driver: The metaverse in the FMCG market is driven by the growing number of FMCG brands entering the metaverse platform.
Challenges: The key challenges to the global metaverse in FMCG industry growth is the privacy and security concerns over the metaverse.
Metaverse in FMCG Market: Segmentation Assessment
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis: 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for metaverse in FMCG in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The presence of key vendors such as Meta Platforms, Inc., and NVIDIA Corp., growing investments in AR technology from key vendors, a rise in the adoption of applications that are technologically advanced, and strong research activities to increase the application of metaverse will facilitate the metaverse in FMCG market growth in North America over the forecast period
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Computer - size, and forecast 2021-2026
Mobile - size and forecast 2021-2026
Headset- size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue Generating Segment: The metaverse in FMCG market share growth by the computers segment will be significant for revenue generation. Although a majority of users across the globe have mobile access, the total time spent on websites is majorly dominated by the computer segment. This will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years. For instance, as of 2020, desktops represented 53.3% of the total time on sites in the US, whereas globally, it was 46.4% of the total time on sites.
Metaverse in FMCG Market: Key Players
The metaverse in the FMCG market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities and partnerships to compete in the market.
Autodesk Inc.
Decentraland
KINAHANS META
Matterport Inc.
Meta Platforms Inc.
NVIDIA Corp.
Unity Software Inc.
Metaverse In FMCG Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.11 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
20.5
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Autodesk Inc., Decentraland, KINAHANS META, Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Unity Software Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
