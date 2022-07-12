U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

Metaverse in FMCG Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% by 2026, Market Dynamics, Segmentation Assessment & Key Players - Exclusive Forecast Report By Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse in FMCG market size is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 21.8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Strategic imperatives taken by FMCG players in the metaverse market are one of the key metaverses in fast-moving consumer goods market trends that are expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The global metaverse in the FMCG market is witnessing a rise in the number of cosmetic brands on the metaverse platform. For instance;In June 2021, E.l.f. Cosmetics introduced the CryptoCosmetics NFT collection, a set of artworks of the company's cosmetics products. Many beauty brands are collaborating with gaming companies to achieve optimum market penetration. The L'Oreal-owned YSL Beaute partnership with streamer Talia Mar for a sponsored stream promoting the Black Opium fragrance and Estee Lauder's microsite ANRcade, where users play arcade-style minigames and learn about the brand's Advanced Night Repair serum.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse in FMCG Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse in FMCG Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

Evaluate growth strategies by getting insights into upcoming trends - Request a sample now!

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Metaverse in FMCG Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/metaverse-in-fmcg-market-industry-analysis

Metaverse in FMCG Market: Market Dynamics

  • Driver: The metaverse in the FMCG market is driven by the growing number of FMCG brands entering the metaverse platform.

  • Challenges:  The key challenges to the global metaverse in FMCG industry growth is the privacy and security concerns over the metaverse.

  • Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Click now!

Metaverse in FMCG Market: Segmentation Assessment

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis: 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for metaverse in FMCG in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The presence of key vendors such as Meta Platforms, Inc., and NVIDIA Corp., growing investments in AR technology from key vendors, a rise in the adoption of applications that are technologically advanced, and strong research activities to increase the application of metaverse will facilitate the metaverse in FMCG market growth in North America over the forecast period

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Computer - size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mobile - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Headset- size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue Generating Segment: The metaverse in FMCG market share growth by the computers segment will be significant for revenue generation. Although a majority of users across the globe have mobile access, the total time spent on websites is majorly dominated by the computer segment. This will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years. For instance, as of 2020, desktops represented 53.3% of the total time on sites in the US, whereas globally, it was 46.4% of the total time on sites.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments  - Grab a sample!

Metaverse in FMCG Market: Key Players

The metaverse in the FMCG market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities and partnerships to compete in the market.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Decentraland

  • KINAHANS META

  • Matterport Inc.

  • Meta Platforms Inc.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Unity Software Inc.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio - Grab a sample report!

Related Reports:

Metaverse In FMCG Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.11 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

20.5

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Autodesk Inc., Decentraland, KINAHANS META, Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Unity Software Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 5.3 Computer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Headset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Autodesk Inc.

  • 10.4 Decentraland

  • 10.5 KINAHANS META

  • 10.6 Matterport Inc.

  • 10.7 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.8 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.9 Unity Software Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-in-fmcg-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-21-8-by-2026--market-dynamics-segmentation-assessment--key-players---exclusive-forecast-report-by-technavio-301583059.html

SOURCE Technavio

