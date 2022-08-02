Metaverse In FMCG Market to Record a 20.5% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with Autodesk Inc.& Decentraland - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse In FMCG Market by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The metaverse in FMCG market share is expected to increase to USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 21.8%. Technavio categorizes the metaverse in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the metaverse in the FMCG market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse in FMCG Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Grab a sample now!

Metaverse In FMCG Market - Vendor Analysis

The metaverse in the FMCG market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities and partnerships to compete in the market. The metaverse in the FMCG market report also offers information on several key vendors, including Autodesk Inc., Decentraland, KINAHANS META, Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Unity Software Inc. among others.

Autodesk Inc. - The company offers solutions for metaverse in the FMCG market that allows people to collaborate and interact with places, and things using Revit, Forge, Unity, Azure, Decentraland, and web technologies.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Metaverse In FMCG Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global metaverse in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market growth is the growing number of FMCG brands entering the metaverse platform. FMCG brands, especially, beverage brands, are largely dependent on attractive labels and branding for sales. Big brands such as The Coca-Cola Co., Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC., and PepsiCo. are showing interest in the metaverse market. Alcohol brands are using metaverse platforms to enhance brand awareness. For instance, In April 2022, The Coca-Cola Co. launched Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, a new virtual drink for the metaverse platform. The virtual product launches will help improve brand awareness and drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The key challenges to the global metaverse in FMCG industry growth are the privacy and security concerns over the metaverse. Metaverse collects and processes vast amounts of information about users and their environment. Metaverse can access the personal data of users from the user's social networking accounts and phones and may pose a threat to their privacy. The privacy of users can also be threatened if hackers gain access to the user's device. There are many privacy-related concerns associated with smart gears. These glasses automatically screen and process the user's environment, which violates the privacy of the user and those around them.

Story continues

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available - Request a Report right now!

Metaverse In FMCG Market - Segmentation Analysis

The metaverse in the FMCG market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Regional Highlight - 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for metaverse in FMCG in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA.

Revenue Generating Segment - The metaverse in FMCG market share growth by the computers segment will be significant for revenue generation, Although a majority of users across the globe have mobile access, the total time spent on websites is majorly dominated by the computer segment.

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities.

The competitive scenario provided in the Metaverse In FMCG Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Metaverse In FMCG Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The metaverse in FMCG market share is expected to increase to USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 21.8%.

The metaverse in entertainment market share is expected to increase to USD 28.92 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 8.55%

Metaverse In FMCG Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.11 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Decentraland, KINAHANS META, Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Unity Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Information Technology Market " Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Platform

5.3 Computer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Headset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Autodesk Inc.

10.4 Decentraland

10.5 KINAHANS META

10.6 Matterport Inc.

10.7 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.8 NVIDIA Corp.

10.9 Unity Software Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-in-fmcg-market-to-record-a-20-5-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--evolving-opportunities-with-autodesk-inc-decentraland---technavio-301597019.html

SOURCE Technavio