Metaverse game new talent BetaMars open IDO to global players on 18th April

BetaMars
·4 min read

BetaMars is a metaverse game project that integrates DAO, SLG, and P2E.

BetaMars

New York, NY, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the first BSC chain based game themed on "Metaverse Civilization", BetaMars (www.betamars.io) has attracted much attention recently. According to the official, it will launch the first round of IDO on the DAOstarter platform at 8:00AM UTC on April 18th. This IDO will release 20 million project ecological tokens Elonpunk (EP) to the community. The unit price of it is 0.0025 USDT.

This is not investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

BetaMars - an innovative metaverse game masterpiece.

BetaMars is a metaverse game project that integrates DAO, SLG, and P2E. In the official introduction of the planning and design of the BetaMars metaverse, it adopts the advantages of the metaverse and blockchain game to build a highly free and open BetaMars metaverse world in the future. In BetaMars 1.0, players can obtain high rewards by working and formulating strategies, and in the 2.0 version, players can manage lands, build commercial civilization, and obtain BTC rewards. The rich product portfolio and high income model make BetaMars receive great attention from the market as soon as it is launched. At present, BetaMara has received a seed round of investment of $2.5 million led by Pluto Capital, and has established long-term strategic cooperative relations with HotDao, HashLand, Cointelegraph, BSC NEWS, Coindesk and other institutions.

BetaMars 1.0 closed beta test, justifying the super high-yield model

The game is currently in the third round of the closed test. Once all the tests are over, the game will be officially launched. It is reported that the third test simulates real game and get real data, which shows that players can share millions of EP revenues in the game every day!

Exploitation gameplay is the basic part in BetaMars, and it is also the vital source for players to obtain project token EP. Lords get Elonpunk (EP) revenues by operating Land NFTs. According to the data disclosed by the official Twitter on April 8, the highest revenue of the lord's Land NFT on that day was as high as 1.64 million EP. It is worth noting that such a high revenue is common in BetaMars 1.0. Based on the ranking data disclosed by BetaMars for the past week from April 2 to April 8, the weekly average revenue of the top 1 Land NFT is 2.08 million EP, and even the fifth on the list can have 254.75K EP!

As written in the BetaMars whitepaper, the total supply of EP is 10 billion. A 55% of all EP will be put into the BetaMars game as the mining revenues of Elonpunk pools. Every day, a 0.09% of the balance of the mining revenues of Elonpunk pools will be divided by Lords and Miners working on Land NFTs on that day. It means that on the day the game goes live, 4.95 million EP will be obtained by online players!

It is known that BetaMars includes three gameplays: Exploitation, Tax, and Revolution. Lords can not only earn great EP revenues from the Exploitation gameplay, but also other revenues from Tax and Revolution gameplays. The ultra-high-yield model has made BetaMars a strong rise in the metaverse field and gain much attention.

BetaMars IDO plan to boost BetaMars ecosystem construction

The issuance of IDO is an indispensable part for promoting the sustainable development of the project. According to the official news, BetaMars IDO will be open to all BetaMars community whitelist users on the DAOstarter platform. Users need to fill out the following whitelist application within the specified time to get IDO qualification. It is foreseeable that this IDO plan will further promote the ecosystem construction of the BetaMars project.

IDO details are as follows:

Whitelist application starts at: 6:00AM UTC, April 14th, 2022

Whitelist closes at: 4:00AM UTC, April 18th, 2022

Whitelist application link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfRRNhCr5gJtak4VDJDBWhS13pFoOFWaajdZTZqN9MfbV48g/viewform?usp=sf_link

IDO launch platform: DAOstarter

Token Name: Elonpunk (EP)

Contract address: 0x14010A9C393DDFBA1a74E86BEE234b1FD1C4509F

IDO opening time: 8:00 on April 18th - 8:00 on April 20th

IDO price: 0.0025USDT

Floor investment: 100USDT

Cap investment: 4000USDT

Hard cap: 50000USDT

Lock-up: no lock-up

Where to purchase: https://www.daostarter.pro/#/

How to participate in the IDO on Daostarter

https://medium.com/@DAOStarter_/dpk-kreatties-nft-ido-subscription-tutorial-eaf2d6f01712

BetaMars coming IDO also means that its metaverse planet is about to open. What will this high-profile metaverse game star accomplish in the future? Let's wait and see!

Media contact

Contact: Rebecca

Company Name: BETAMARS LIMITED

Website: http://www.betamars.io

Email: BetaMars2050@gmail.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

