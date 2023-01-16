Metaverse: Global Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2022-2027)

ReportLinker

Report Scope:. This report provides an overview and analysis of the global market for the metaverse.Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027.

This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including COVID-19 impact, Porter’s five forces, use case analysis and the regulatory landscape.



This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with some tables and charts/figures.The report’s scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for components, platform, offering, application and end use.



The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market sizes with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).



The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant metaverse players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report also includes a competitive landscape chapter that discusses the market ecosystem of top metaverse solution providers in 2021.



Report Includes:

- 71 data tables and 37 additional tables

- A brief general overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for metaverse technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Discussion of the technologies and platforms surrounding the metaverse environment, opportunities and growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this innovation driven market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global metaverse market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by component, platform, offering, application, end use, and geographic region

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the metaverse market, with analyses, trends, and growth forecasts through 2027

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, challenges and restraints, technology advancements, industry value chain, and competitive environment of the leading market players

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, M&A deals, and other market strategic advantages

- A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent data on metaverse technology across each major category

- Profile descriptions of the top metaverse companies, including Epic Games Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook), Microsoft Corp., Inworld AI, NetEase Inc., Nvidia Corp., and Roblox Corp.



Summary:

The metaverse is a perpetual and persistent multiuser environment that combines physical reality with digital virtuality.It is the post-reality world built on the convergence of technologies, such as VR and AR, that allows for multimodal interactions with digital objects, virtual surroundings, and people.



As a result, the metaverse is a permanent multiuser platform that connects a network of socially interactive and networked immersive worlds.



The global market for the metaverse was estimated to be $REDACTED in 2021.It is projected the metaverse market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Younger, digitally native generations are moving cultural expectations of the internet; increasing demand in the media, entertainment and gaming industry; augmented, virtual, and mixed reality (MR) technologies amplifying the metaverse capabilities are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current metaverse market. However, costly installation and maintenance of metaverse components and privacy and security concerns are hindering the market growth.



In this report, the global metaverse market has been segmented based on component, platform, offering, application, end use and geography.Based on component, the metaverse market has been categorized into hardware, software, and services.



The hardware segment currently dominate the market and was valued at $REDACTED in 2021. It is estimated the metaverse market for hardware will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Based on platform, the metaverse market has been segmented into desktop, mobile and headsets.Based on offering, the metaverse market has been segmented into virtual platforms, asset marketplaces, avatars, and financial services.



Based on application, the metaverse market has been segmented into gaming; social media; content creation; online shopping; events and conferences; and others. Based on end use, the metaverse market has been segmented into retail; BFSI; media and entertainment; education; aerospace and defense; automotive; and others.



By geography, the metaverse market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.The North American region currently dominates the global metaverse market.



In 2021, total revenue from the North American metaverse market reached $REDACTED.Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing market for the metaverse globally.



The Asia-Pacific metaverse market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021. The Asia-Pacific metaverse market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.

