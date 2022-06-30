Metaverse in Healthcare Market| Evolving Opportunities with 3D Systems Corp. and 8chili Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse in Healthcare Market is expected to grow by USD 3.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 33.83% during the forecast period. The metaverse in healthcare market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 3D Systems Corp., 8chili Inc., AccuVein Inc., BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., ImmersiveTouch Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., Siemens AG, Sky gate, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. among others. Request sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse in Healthcare Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Metaverse in Healthcare Market Analysis Report by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Market Driver

The benefits of a metaverse in healthcare are one of the main drivers propelling growth in the market for it. The fact that metaverse solutions minimize problems brought on by human mistakes and weariness, which, in turn, improves service quality throughout the healthcare sector, is a major factor in the growing acceptance of metaverse in the business.

Software and hardware systems offer a consistent level of precision and high-quality output because they are less likely to make the same mistakes as individuals, including losing focus. The incorporation of a metaverse in healthcare systems makes it simple to identify and correct any deviation from a patient's care plan. However, factors such as infrastructural and integration issues may impede the market growth

Major Five Metaverse in Healthcare Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3D Systems Corp.

8chili Inc.

AccuVein Inc.

BioflightVR

CAE Inc.

Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Eon Reality Inc.

ImmersiveTouch Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medical Realities Ltd.

Metaverse In Healthcare Market Geography Outlook

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will account for 38% of market growth. North American healthcare metaverse's two main markets are the US and Canada. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Over the course of the projection period, the metaverse in healthcare market expansion in North America will be facilitated by the advanced and mature technology environment across the healthcare industry, particularly in developed countries.

Metaverse in Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.83% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., 8chili Inc., AccuVein Inc., BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., ImmersiveTouch Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MindMaze SA, Oodles Technologies, Siemens AG, Sky gate, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

