Metaverse Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Information by Device (VR and AR devices and computing devices) and Geography - Forecast till 2026

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse Market value is set to grow by USD 677.98 billion, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is segmented by device (VR and AR devices and computing devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Moreover, the increasing demand for AR and VR technology is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as privacy and security concerns over metaverse may impede the market growth.

Download Sample Report for the Competitive Insights to make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis

Metaverse Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the metaverse market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The rising adoption of technologically advanced applications among consumers will facilitate the metaverse market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Metaverse Market Device Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • VR and AR devices - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Computing devices - size and forecast 2021-2026

The metaverse market share growth by the VR and AR devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. VR and AR devices segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. This includes various headsets, smart glasses, and lenses used for interacting on the metaverse platform. The segment is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as new product launches and growing adoption of VR/AR in different application areas, including metaverse, are expected to drive the segment growth.

Download sample to gain further insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments

Increasing Demand for AR and VR technology to Drive the Market Growth

Wearable technology platforms will likely enhance the utility of AR in the global metaverse market. For instance, Google is actively working on AR Smart Glasses for the global metaverse market. The AR programs on metaverse enable users to have a new experience for online virtual shopping. Furthermore, virtual fitting rooms will help users in choosing the right size and decreasing purchase returns. A similar benefit is associated with choosing a color for a new car or new furniture for the apartment. Therefore, the growing application area of AR and VR technology in different fields, such as education, medical, retail, and training, will boost the growth of the global metaverse market during the forecast period.

Privacy and Security Concerns Over Metaverse to Challenge the Market Growth

Metaverse can access the personal data of users and may pose a threat to their privacy. It can collect a lot of information from the user's social networking accounts. User privacy can also be threatened if hackers gain access to the user's device. Moreover, there are privacy-related concerns associated with smart gears used in the metaverse, such as smart glass, VR headsets, etc. These glasses automatically screen and process the user's environment, violating the privacy of the user and those around them. Thus, the development of such products may hamper the growth of the metaverse market during the forecast period.

Download sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Some of the Major Metaverse Companies:

  • Accenture Plc

  • Active Theory LLC

  • Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd

  • ByteDance Ltd.

  • Decentraland Foundation

  • Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • GoMeta Inc.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Magic Leap Inc.

  • Meta Platforms Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Mobiloitte Technologies

  • NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Queppelin

  • Roblox Corp

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Unity Software Inc.

  • Wilkins Avenue AR

Download Our Sample Report to know more about vendor insights with product offerings & news

Related Reports Include:

Metaverse Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The metaverse real estate market share is expected to increase by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 61.74%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

RFID Market for Industrial Applications Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The RFID market share for industrial applications is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Metaverse Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 33.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 677.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

28.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Active Theory LLC, Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd, ByteDance Ltd., Decentraland Foundation, Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Epic Games Inc., GoMeta Inc., Infosys Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NexTech AR Solutions Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Unity Software Inc., and Wilkins Avenue AR

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Device

  • 5.3 VR and AR devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Device

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 ByteDance Ltd.

  • 10.5 Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd

  • 10.6 GoMeta Inc.

  • 10.7 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.8 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

  • 10.11 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.12 Roblox Corp

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-market-38-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--information-by-device-vr-and-ar-devices-and-computing-devices-and-geography--forecast-till-2026-301531082.html

SOURCE Technavio

