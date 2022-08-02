Metaverse Market in Finance: 32% of Growth to Originate from North America, Hardware Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse Market In Finance by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The metaverse market share in finance is expected to increase to USD 50.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93%. Technavio categorizes the global metaverse market in finance as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the metaverse market in finance during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse Market in Finance by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metaverse Market In Finance - Segmentation Analysis

The metaverse market in the finance report is segmented by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Regional Analysis - 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the metaverse market in finance in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The rising popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology will facilitate the metaverse market growth in finance in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue Generating Segment - The metaverse market share growth in finance by the hardware segment will be significant for revenue generation. The hardware segment is expected to register a robust CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Various types of headsets, smart glasses, and lenses are utilized to interface with the metaverse platform. A virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) experience involves the use of a camera to alter or enhance the user's vision of a virtual world, such as a metaverse. Moreover, factors such as the quick adoption of AR devices and VR headsets by banks and financial institutions to improve customer service and experience, the introduction of cutting-edge technology to speed up innovation in fintech solutions, and rising hardware developments are propelling the segment forward and thereby driving the metaverse market growth in finance.

Metaverse Market In Finance - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The integration with VR and AR platforms and technological advancements in the metaverse are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns over metaverse will challenge market growth.

Metaverse Market In Finance - Vendor Analysis

The metaverse market in finance is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

Metaverse Market In Finance Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 50.37 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, IBK, KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

