Metaverse Market in Finance: 32% of Growth to Originate from North America, Hardware Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse Market In Finance by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The metaverse market share in finance is expected to increase to USD 50.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93%. Technavio categorizes the global metaverse market in finance as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the metaverse market in finance during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse Market in Finance by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse Market in Finance by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Grab a sample now!

Metaverse Market In Finance - Segmentation Analysis

The metaverse market in the finance report is segmented by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Regional Analysis - 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the metaverse market in finance in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The rising popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology will facilitate the metaverse market growth in finance in North America over the forecast period.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The metaverse market share growth in finance by the hardware segment will be significant for revenue generation. The hardware segment is expected to register a robust CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Various types of headsets, smart glasses, and lenses are utilized to interface with the metaverse platform. A virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) experience involves the use of a camera to alter or enhance the user's vision of a virtual world, such as a metaverse. Moreover, factors such as the quick adoption of AR devices and VR headsets by banks and financial institutions to improve customer service and experience, the introduction of cutting-edge technology to speed up innovation in fintech solutions, and rising hardware developments are propelling the segment forward and thereby driving the metaverse market growth in finance.

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments &regional opportunities

Metaverse Market In Finance - Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The integration with VR and AR platforms and technological advancements in the metaverse are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns over metaverse will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a Sample Report right now!

Metaverse Market In Finance - Vendor Analysis

The metaverse market in finance is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Metaverse Market In Finance report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Metaverse Market In Finance Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The metaverse in fashion market share is expected to increase to USD 6.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.47%.

  • The predicted growth of the metaverse in e-commerce market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 60.47 billion at a progressing CAGR of 36.47%.

Metaverse Market In Finance Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 50.37 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

20.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, IBK, KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Component

  • 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bank of America Corp.

  • 10.4 BNP Paribas SA

  • 10.5 IBK

  • 10.6 KB Financial Group Inc.

  • 10.7 Mogo Inc.

  • 10.8 National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P

  • 10.9 NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-market-in-finance-32-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-hardware-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301597053.html

SOURCE Technavio

