Metaverse market in finance to grow by 20.59% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Integration With VR and AR Platforms will Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse market in finance insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, IBK Industrial Bank of Korea, JPMorgan Chase & Co., KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment & Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Component, End-user, and Geography
In 2017, the metaverse market in finance was valued at USD 25.58 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 6.09 billion. The metaverse market size in finance is estimated to grow by USD 107.06 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 21.33% according to Technavio.
Metaverse market in finance - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Metaverse market in finance - Vendor Insights
The global metaverse market in finance is concentrated. The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Vendor performance may be affected by global and regional economic conditions and various other demographic trends. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Most vendors are innovating their existing products or introducing new product lines to sustain the market competition. Some vendors are focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence. The market is expected to witness the entry of a large number of pureplay technology or other players, which will intensify competition during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Bank of America Corp. - The company offers metaverse in finance through VR Training programs.
BNP Paribas SA - The company offers metaverse in finance through W.I.R.E.D. (Wearable Immersive Real Estate Dataroom).
HSBC Holdings Plc - The company offers metaverse in finance with the use of augmented reality, virtual reality, and extended reality.
Metaverse market in finance - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
Integration with VR and AR platforms
The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)
Increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies
Key Challenges:
Privacy and security concerns over metaverse
Lack of skilled employees
System configuration issues
The metaverse market in finance report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this metaverse market in finance report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will drive the metaverse market in finance growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the metaverse market size in finance and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the metaverse in the finance industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the metaverse market in finance vendors
Metaverse In Finance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
153
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.33%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 107.06 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
20.59
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, IBK Industrial Bank of Korea, JPMorgan Chase and Co., KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global metaverse market in finance 2017 - 2021
4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Component
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Component
6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Component
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Brokerage firms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Investment banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Bank of America Corp.
12.4 BNP Paribas SA
12.5 HSBC Holdings Plc
12.6 IBK Industrial Bank of Korea
12.7 JPMorgan Chase and Co.
12.8 KB Financial Group Inc.
12.9 Mogo Inc.
12.10 National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P
12.11 NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.
12.12 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
