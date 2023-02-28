Metaverse market in finance to grow by USD 107.06 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by integration with VR and AR platforms - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metaverse Market in Finance is set to grow by USD 107.06 billion and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 21.33% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the integration of VR and AR platforms, AI-powered blockchain technology, and the rising adoption of cryptocurrency. Businesses operating in the finance sector are expanding their presence in the metaverse to offer better services to their customers. Highlights on the yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate for forecast period (2023-2027) and historic period (2017 to 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Market Dynamics:

Driver – The market is driven by the integration of VR and AR platforms. Businesses operating in the finance sector are expanding their presence in the metaverse to offer better services to their customers. For instance, the incorporation of VR glasses allows customers to handle all their banking and financial activities from anywhere and in a far more immersive way. Similarly, the use of AR allows customers to track and visualize financial markets in more depth through holographic representation, 3D figures, and smart heat maps. The incorporation of such digital technologies is helping banks to manage digital transactions more efficiently. All these developments are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge – Privacy and security concerns over the metaverse are challenging the growth of the market. Data privacy and security of sensitive information have always been a major concerns for users in the metaverse. Metaverse collects a lot of information from the user's social networking accounts. The security of such information can be compromised if hackers gain access to the user's devices. Moreover, devices such as smart glasses, VR headsets, and others violate privacy by automatically screening and processing the user's environment. Many such concerns are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Discover other factors impacting the growth of the market with historic and forecast, 2017 to 2021 and 2023 to 2027, USD Billion - Download a Sample Report

Metaverse In Finance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 107.06 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, IBK Industrial Bank of Korea, JPMorgan Chase and Co., KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Companies Covered:

Technavio provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and information on major vendors including:

Bank of America Corp. - The company offers metaverse in finance through VR Training programs.

BNP Paribas SA - The company offers metaverse in finance through W.I.R.E.D. (Wearable Immersive Real Estate Dataroom).

HSBC Holdings Plc - The company offers metaverse in finance with the use of augmented reality, virtual reality, and extended reality.

IBK Industrial Bank of Korea - The company offers metaverse in finance through the platform, Cyworld.

Market Segmentation:

The global metaverse market in finance is segmented by component (hardware and software), end-user (brokerage firms, investment banks, commercial banks, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By component, the market growth will be significant in the hardware segment. Similarly, APAC will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period.

The metaverse in entertainment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 33,323.31 million. The growing adoption of AR/VR gaming by individuals is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as privacy and security concerns over the metaverse may impede the market growth.

The metaverse market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.06% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,152.35 billion. The growing smartphone penetration and use of 5G are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as privacy and security concerns over the metaverse may impede the market growth.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metaverse market in finance 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Brokerage firms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Investment banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bank of America Corp.

12.4 BNP Paribas SA

12.5 HSBC Holdings Plc

12.6 IBK Industrial Bank of Korea

12.7 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

12.8 KB Financial Group Inc.

12.9 Mogo Inc.

12.10 National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P

12.11 NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.

12.12 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

