Metaverse market in Finance to record a 20.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Parent Market Analysis, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse market size in finance is expected to grow by USD 50.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 20.93%. Also, the market to record a 20.11% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022. Technavio categorizes the metaverse market in finance as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the metaverse market in finance during the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Metaverse Market in Finance Analysis Report by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/metaverse-in-finance-market-industry-analysis
Metaverse in Finance Market: Market Dynamics
Major Driver: The integration with VR and AR platforms is one of the key drivers that is positively impacting the metaverse in finance market growth. Participants can now track and visualize financial markets in more depth, owing to enhanced AR or mixed reality (MR)-based stock trading and investment. The AR and VR technology has expanded the definition of "workplace anytime, anywhere", thereby allowing users to work on laptops and mobile devices while also switching to virtual rooms to seek help from virtual agents. For instance, TD Ameritrade provides users with an immersive VR experience that begins with a 'street view' to educate users about how the stock exchange works before moving on to a 'helicopter view' of live markets using holography and 3D charts to provide real-time investment and exchange guidance. Such convenience provided by integrating with AR and VR will drive the metaverse market growth in finance during the forecast period.
Major Challenges: Privacy and security concerns over metaverse are one of the challenges limiting the metaverse market growth in finance. Metaverse can access the personal data of users and may pose a threat to their privacy. There are privacy-related concerns associated with smart devices used in the metaverse, such as smart glasses, VR headsets, and others. Any security or privacy violation might lead to trouble and ruin the organization's reputation. Due to the fact that the metaverse is entirely online, security-related and privacy-related vulnerabilities may arise in the near future. This, in turn, will impede the metaverse market growth in finance during the forecast period.
Metaverse in Finance Market: Vendor Assessment
The metaverse market in finance is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.
Bank of America Corp.
BNP Paribas SA
IBK
KB Financial Group Inc.
Mogo Inc.
National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P
NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.
Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.
Metaverse Market In Finance: Segmentation Assessment
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026
Software - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
The metaverse market size in the travel and tourism industry is expected to be valued at USD 188.24 billion in 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 26.01%.
The metaverse in FMCG market share is expected to increase to USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 21.8%.
Metaverse Market In Finance Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 50.37 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
20.11
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, IBK, KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Component
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Component
5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Component
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bank of America Corp.
10.4 BNP Paribas SA
10.5 IBK
10.6 KB Financial Group Inc.
10.7 Mogo Inc.
10.8 National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P
10.9 NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.
10.10 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
