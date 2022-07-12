Metaverse market in Finance to record a 20.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Parent Market Analysis, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse market size in finance is expected to grow by USD 50.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 20.93%. Also, the market to record a 20.11% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022. Technavio categorizes the metaverse market in finance as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the metaverse market in finance during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse Market in Finance by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Metaverse Market in Finance Analysis Report by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/metaverse-in-finance-market-industry-analysis

Metaverse in Finance Market: Market Dynamics

Major Driver: The integration with VR and AR platforms is one of the key drivers that is positively impacting the metaverse in finance market growth. Participants can now track and visualize financial markets in more depth, owing to enhanced AR or mixed reality (MR)-based stock trading and investment. The AR and VR technology has expanded the definition of "workplace anytime, anywhere", thereby allowing users to work on laptops and mobile devices while also switching to virtual rooms to seek help from virtual agents. For instance, TD Ameritrade provides users with an immersive VR experience that begins with a 'street view' to educate users about how the stock exchange works before moving on to a 'helicopter view' of live markets using holography and 3D charts to provide real-time investment and exchange guidance. Such convenience provided by integrating with AR and VR will drive the metaverse market growth in finance during the forecast period.

Major Challenges: Privacy and security concerns over metaverse are one of the challenges limiting the metaverse market growth in finance. Metaverse can access the personal data of users and may pose a threat to their privacy. There are privacy-related concerns associated with smart devices used in the metaverse, such as smart glasses, VR headsets, and others. Any security or privacy violation might lead to trouble and ruin the organization's reputation. Due to the fact that the metaverse is entirely online, security-related and privacy-related vulnerabilities may arise in the near future. This, in turn, will impede the metaverse market growth in finance during the forecast period.

Metaverse in Finance Market: Vendor Assessment

The metaverse market in finance is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

Bank of America Corp.

BNP Paribas SA

IBK

KB Financial Group Inc.

Mogo Inc.

National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P

NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Metaverse Market In Finance: Segmentation Assessment

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Metaverse Market In Finance Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 50.37 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.11 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, IBK, KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bank of America Corp.

10.4 BNP Paribas SA

10.5 IBK

10.6 KB Financial Group Inc.

10.7 Mogo Inc.

10.8 National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P

10.9 NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd.

10.10 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

