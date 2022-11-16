U.S. markets closed

Metaverse Market to grow by USD 188.24 Billion, Increasing demand for AR and VR technology to boost market growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry size is set to grow by USD 188.24 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 26.01%, according to Technavio. 37% of the growth will originate from North America. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026

Metaverse Market 2022-2026: Driver

The growing demand for AR and VR technologies is one of the main factors boosting the metaverse market in the travel and tourism sector. Customers are embracing VR and AR technologies more and more, whether for personal or business use. Unlike typical VR programs, Metaverse is a hybrid reality (combination of AR/VR) offering unrestricted access. During the projection period, technological advancements will further fuel demand for AR and VR apps since these applications will make it easier for people to use the technology. Platforms for wearable technology will probably increase the use of augmented reality in the worldwide metaverse market for the travel and tourism sector. Download a Free Sample Report.

Metaverse Market 2022-2026: Challenges

During the projection period, the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry will face significant challenges related to privacy and security. Although businesses and organizations continue to innovate their IT security systems, users of the metaverse have long been concerned about data privacy and security. The metaverse gathers and analyses enormous volumes of data about users and their surroundings. As a result, privacy issues pose a serious problem for the travel and tourism sector in the global metaverse market.

Metaverse Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • By Application

  • By Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Buy a sample report.

Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry vendors



Metaverse Market In Travel And Tourism Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.01%

Market growth 2022-2026

$188.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, ALTERATION INDORUSSIA.COM, Ariva Digital, Infosys Ltd., LynKey International Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Mytaverse Inc., Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways Group, Queppelin, and Wilkins Avenue AR

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 AR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Blockchain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 VR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 MR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 XR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Ariva Digital

  • 10.5 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.6 LynKey International Ltd.

  • 10.7 Marriott International Inc.

  • 10.8 Mytaverse Inc.

  • 10.9 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Qatar Airways Group

  • 10.11 Queppelin

  • 10.12 Wilkins Avenue AR

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026
Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-market-to-grow-by-usd-188-24-billion-increasing-demand-for-ar-and-vr-technology-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301679690.html

SOURCE Technavio

