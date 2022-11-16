Metaverse Market to grow by USD 188.24 Billion, Increasing demand for AR and VR technology to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry size is set to grow by USD 188.24 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 26.01%, according to Technavio. 37% of the growth will originate from North America. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026

Metaverse Market 2022-2026: Driver

The growing demand for AR and VR technologies is one of the main factors boosting the metaverse market in the travel and tourism sector. Customers are embracing VR and AR technologies more and more, whether for personal or business use. Unlike typical VR programs, Metaverse is a hybrid reality (combination of AR/VR) offering unrestricted access. During the projection period, technological advancements will further fuel demand for AR and VR apps since these applications will make it easier for people to use the technology. Platforms for wearable technology will probably increase the use of augmented reality in the worldwide metaverse market for the travel and tourism sector. Download a Free Sample Report.

Metaverse Market 2022-2026: Challenges

During the projection period, the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry will face significant challenges related to privacy and security. Although businesses and organizations continue to innovate their IT security systems, users of the metaverse have long been concerned about data privacy and security. The metaverse gathers and analyses enormous volumes of data about users and their surroundings. As a result, privacy issues pose a serious problem for the travel and tourism sector in the global metaverse market.

Metaverse Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By Application

By Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Buy a sample report.

Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry vendors

Story continues

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the telerehabilitation systems market segmentation by product (hardware and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

5G in Defense Market by Communication Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the 5G in defense market segmentation by communication technology (small cell and macro cell) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Metaverse Market In Travel And Tourism Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.01% Market growth 2022-2026 $188.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, ALTERATION INDORUSSIA.COM, Ariva Digital, Infosys Ltd., LynKey International Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Mytaverse Inc., Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways Group, Queppelin, and Wilkins Avenue AR Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 AR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Blockchain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 VR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 MR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 XR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Ariva Digital

10.5 Infosys Ltd.

10.6 LynKey International Ltd.

10.7 Marriott International Inc.

10.8 Mytaverse Inc.

10.9 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.10 Qatar Airways Group

10.11 Queppelin

10.12 Wilkins Avenue AR

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/





Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-market-to-grow-by-usd-188-24-billion-increasing-demand-for-ar-and-vr-technology-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301679690.html

SOURCE Technavio