Metaverse Market to grow by USD 188.24 Billion, Increasing demand for AR and VR technology to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry size is set to grow by USD 188.24 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 26.01%, according to Technavio. 37% of the growth will originate from North America. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report.
Metaverse Market 2022-2026: Driver
The growing demand for AR and VR technologies is one of the main factors boosting the metaverse market in the travel and tourism sector. Customers are embracing VR and AR technologies more and more, whether for personal or business use. Unlike typical VR programs, Metaverse is a hybrid reality (combination of AR/VR) offering unrestricted access. During the projection period, technological advancements will further fuel demand for AR and VR apps since these applications will make it easier for people to use the technology. Platforms for wearable technology will probably increase the use of augmented reality in the worldwide metaverse market for the travel and tourism sector. Download a Free Sample Report.
Metaverse Market 2022-2026: Challenges
During the projection period, the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry will face significant challenges related to privacy and security. Although businesses and organizations continue to innovate their IT security systems, users of the metaverse have long been concerned about data privacy and security. The metaverse gathers and analyses enormous volumes of data about users and their surroundings. As a result, privacy issues pose a serious problem for the travel and tourism sector in the global metaverse market.
Metaverse Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By Application
By Geography
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Buy a sample report.
Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry growth during the next five years
Estimation of the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry vendors
Metaverse Market In Travel And Tourism Industry Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.01%
Market growth 2022-2026
$188.24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
25.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, ALTERATION INDORUSSIA.COM, Ariva Digital, Infosys Ltd., LynKey International Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Mytaverse Inc., Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways Group, Queppelin, and Wilkins Avenue AR
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 AR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Blockchain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 VR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 MR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 XR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accenture Plc
10.4 Ariva Digital
10.5 Infosys Ltd.
10.6 LynKey International Ltd.
10.7 Marriott International Inc.
10.8 Mytaverse Inc.
10.9 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.10 Qatar Airways Group
10.11 Queppelin
10.12 Wilkins Avenue AR
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
