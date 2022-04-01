U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

Metaverse Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Key Players - Apple, ByteDance/TikTok, META (Facebook), Microsoft, Nvidia, Samsung, Tencent

·2 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metaverse, a Brave New World? - Video Gaming as the Most Advanced Option" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In this study, we present the nature and main value proposition of the metaverse, as well as its key enablers and limitations.

The analyst addresses the potential impacts of metaverse on the gaming industry.

The analysis covers various concrete case studies over the video games market, with a focus on their ecosystem, business model, as well as of their main metaverse features.

The analyst then details the economics of metaverse gaming, describing the key models that can be applied in the perspective of both diversification and increase in revenues.

The vision of the potential impact of metaverse on the gaming industry (and "vice versa") serves to identify the drivers and barriers for gaming and more broadly for the development of the metaverse.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope & definitions
2.1. Metaverse definitions
2.2. Metaverse potential revenues
2.3. Metaverse value proposition
2.4. Metaverse key concepts
2.5. Metaverse key enablers
2.6. Metaverse limitations

3. Key players positioning in the Metaverse
3.1. Apple
3.2. ByteDance/TikTok
3.3. META (Facebook)
3.4. Microsoft
3.5. Nvidia
3.6. Samsung
3.7. Tencent

4. Metaverse gaming use cases
4.1. Metaverse and gaming
4.2. Epic Games
4.3. Minecraft
4.4. Roblox
4.5. Axie Infinity
4.6. Decentraland
4.7. The Sandbox

5. Metaverse gaming economics
5.1. Metaverse gaming revenues
5.2. Economics of Metaverse gaming
5.3. In-game purchases
5.4. NFTs trading
5.5. Play to earn
5.6. Pay for events
5.7. Virtual commerce
5.8. Marketing & ads

6. Metaverse gaming prospects
6.1. How gaming can concretise the metaverse
6.2. Impacts of metaverse in the gaming industry
6.3. Market development factors (Drivers and barriers)

7. Glossary

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple

  • Axie Infinity

  • ByteDance/TikTok

  • Decentraland

  • Epic Games

  • META (Facebook)

  • Microsoft

  • Minecraft

  • Roblox

  • Samsung

  • Tencent

  • The Sandbox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euac3k

Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-market-research-report-2022-featuring-key-players---apple-bytedancetiktok-meta-facebook-microsoft-nvidia-samsung-tencent-301515718.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

