U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.50
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,977.00
    +88.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,663.00
    +47.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.70
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.64
    -0.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3570
    -0.8750 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,553.34
    +116.11 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.40
    +10.77 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.34
    -30.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Metaverse Market To Surpass $1,542.9 Billion by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the revenue of the metaverse market was over $148.5 billion in the year 2021, and it is likely to progress at a mammoth compound annual growth rate of almost 30% from 2021 to 2030 and touch $1,542.9 billion by the year 2030. It will be due to the increasing requirement for metaverse to acquire digital assets with cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the advent of metaverse-centric firms, alliances to innovative medical VR and AR solutions, to advance patient outcomes and surgery quality, and increasing investments in R&D are projected to boost the industry.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

During the pandemic, the metaverse market saw augmented funding due to an increase in the dependence of people on various digital platforms. COVID-19 opened the gates for new entrants in the market, as people had more idle time than before, which had a positive impact on the immersive gaming field. For example, users of Fortnite increased to 350 million in 2020 from 250 million in 2019.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/metaverse-market/report-sample

In the years to come, software is likely to have the higher growth rate. This is because of the growing requirement for VR/AR web and mobile app development tools, software development kits (SDK), VR/ AR studios, and tools that are cloud-based. Further, with the growing popularity of animated avatars, developers have designed payment gateways and games where people can earn money, thus propelling the sales of metaverse platform software.

Regional Analysis of Metaverse Market

  • In the coming years, the metaverse market of the APAC region is likely to have the highest growth rate, in excess of 30%. This will be because of the growing usage of VR/AR and rampant digitization in nations such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

  • North America was the market leader in the year 2021. It is credited to the increasing penetration of smartphones, surging usage of VR/AR, and increasing acceptance of smart medical devices. In addition, the mounting individual and corporate spending on new technologies pushes the regional market to prosperity.

  • Additionally, the market in Europe is likely to see substantial progress mainly because of the booming audience on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and on gaming websites.

  • Similarly, the market in LATAM and the MEA is advancing because of the growing adoption of digital platforms in Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and various other countries.

Browse detailed report on Global Metaverse Market Size, Share, Top Manufactures and Regional Forecast Analysis 2030

The metaverse market enhances the online shopping experience with the new features of e-commerce websites. For instance, avatars can be used to produce another identity, which fashion companies leverage to offer personalized product recommendations, thus consolidating their brand loyalty. Additionally, customers can glance at designer handbags using the 3D technology. Virtually, customers can try watches, with AI helping in deciding the fit. For instance, Alibaba's Taobao revealed in June 2022 the 'Metaverse Mall' for China's 618 shopping holiday.

Metaverse Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

By Platform

  • Desktop

  • Mobile

  • Console

By Offerings

  • Virtual Platforms

  • Asset Marketplace

  • Avatars

  • Financial Services

By Technology

  • VR

  • AR

  • MR

By Vertical

  • Gaming

  • Entertainment and Media

  • Aerospace and Defence

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

By End User

  • Fashion

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Education

  • Aerospace & Defence

Regional Outlook

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Related Reports

Global AR and VR Market Trends, Revenue, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

Global Mobile Gaming Market Trends, Revenue, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Trends, Revenue, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

Global EdTech Market Trends, Revenue, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-market-to-surpass-1-542-9-billion-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301564844.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal a Blow for Fuel-Starved World

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant that promises to reduce exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Novavax’s New Covid-19 Vaccine Might Be Late to the Party

    The company will struggle to capture a sizable share of the Covid-19 vaccine market in the U.S.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Tesla's China output decline trending deeper than Musk forecast, data and internal memos show

    Production at Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is on track to fall by over a third this quarter from the first three months of the year as China's zero-COVID lockdowns caused deeper disruptions to output than Elon Musk had predicted. The U.S. automaker is aiming to make more than 71,000 vehicles at its Shanghai plant in June, according to an internal production memo seen by Reuters. Together with the 44,301 units it produced in April and May, according to data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), that would add up to around 115,300 units in the second quarter.

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,

  • Meta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cameras

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has halted development of a smartwatch with dual cameras and is instead working on other devices for the wrist, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Ove

  • Alibaba's cloud services business launches two new data centres in Saudi Arabia to step up its overseas expansion

    Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing unit will open two new data centres this week in Saudi Arabia, more than a year after the Chinese e-commerce giant committed to invest up to US$500 million over a five-year period in the largest country in Western Asia. Hangzhou-based Alibaba's joint venture in the country, Saudi Cloud Computing Co, announced the infrastructure expansion at a launch ceremony last Sunday in Riyadh, the country's capital, where the Chinese firm was represented by Alibaba Clo

  • Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Jumped to Its Highest Level in Months. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • Oil Fluctuates as New Shanghai Curbs Counter Strong Fuels Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased an earlier gain as renewed lockdown in parts of Shanghai was weighed against a robust market for refined fuels around the world.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersWest Texas Intermediate fu

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Developers Conference News

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.