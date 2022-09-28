Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 188.24 Bn growth -- North America to have a significant share

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is growing at a CAGR of 26.01% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 188.24 billion between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market behavior, and growth, and provides accurate predictions on the size of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry: Accenture Plc, ALTERATION INDORUSSIA.COM, Ariva Digital, Infosys Ltd., and LynKey International Ltd. among others.

The global metaverse market structure in the travel and tourism industry is fragmented in nature.

North America to have a significant share in the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry.

Key Segments

The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is segmented by application (AR, Blockchain, VR, MR, and XR).

The AR segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The segment will be driven by new product launches and the growing adoption of AR in different application areas, including the metaverse.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is currently the dominating region, occupying 37% of the global market share. Growing investments in AR technology from key vendors, rising adoption of technologically advanced applications among consumers, and robust research activities to increase metaverse applications are driving the growth of the metaverse market in North America.

Market Dynamics

The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for AR and VR technology. The adoption of virtual technologies such as AR and VR has increased significantly worldwide over the last decade. AR is widely being adopted to provide metaverse travel and tourism solutions like developing interactive hotel elements, VR tours, digital avatars, and other solutions to provide customer details about the property and make the customers aware of the facilities offered to them. Similarly, VR is being adopted to offer unique experiences to consumers in education, entertainment, commerce, and service industries. Such expanding application areas of AR and VR technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. Vendors in the market compete based on several factors such as innovation, price, service, distribution, and marketing. Some vendors are focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence. The market is in the innovation stage and it is expected to witness a large entry of pureplay technology or other players during the forecast period.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Accenture Plc: The company offers metaverse in travel and tourism such as XR for unique traveler experiences.

Ariva Digital: The company offers ARV that is the tourism cryptocurrency that eliminates the need to carry cash or debit cards.

Infosys Ltd.: The company offers XR, DLT, 5G, AI, IoT with Infosys metaverse foundry.

LynKey International Ltd.: The company offers luxury resort and vacation property with Blockchain and AI tech. It also offers holiday experience NFTs.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Metaverse Market In Travel And Tourism Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 188.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, ALTERATION INDORUSSIA.COM, Ariva Digital, Infosys Ltd., LynKey International Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Mytaverse Inc., Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways Group, Queppelin, and Wilkins Avenue AR Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The global metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer buying pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. It may also be affected by consumer preference, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions are affecting end-user living standards, which can also affect vendors' businesses. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors such as LynKey International Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Mytaverse Inc.,

