Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 188.24 Bn growth -- North America to have a significant share

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is growing at a CAGR of 26.01% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 188.24 billion between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market behavior, and growth, and provides accurate predictions on the size of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026

  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry: Accenture Plc, ALTERATION INDORUSSIA.COM, Ariva Digital, Infosys Ltd., and LynKey International Ltd. among others.

  • The global metaverse market structure in the travel and tourism industry is fragmented in nature.

  • North America to have a significant share in the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry.

  • Market to observe 25.34% YOY growth in 2022. View Sample Report Here.

Key Segments

The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is segmented by application (AR, Blockchain, VR, MR, and XR).

The AR segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The segment will be driven by new product launches and the growing adoption of AR in different application areas, including the metaverse.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is currently the dominating region, occupying 37% of the global market share. Growing investments in AR technology from key vendors, rising adoption of technologically advanced applications among consumers, and robust research activities to increase metaverse applications are driving the growth of the metaverse market in North America.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for AR and VR technology. The adoption of virtual technologies such as AR and VR has increased significantly worldwide over the last decade. AR is widely being adopted to provide metaverse travel and tourism solutions like developing interactive hotel elements, VR tours, digital avatars, and other solutions to provide customer details about the property and make the customers aware of the facilities offered to them. Similarly, VR is being adopted to offer unique experiences to consumers in education, entertainment, commerce, and service industries. Such expanding application areas of AR and VR technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. Vendors in the market compete based on several factors such as innovation, price, service, distribution, and marketing. Some vendors are focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence. The market is in the innovation stage and it is expected to witness a large entry of pureplay technology or other players during the forecast period.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Accenture Plc: The company offers metaverse in travel and tourism such as XR for unique traveler experiences.

Ariva Digital: The company offers ARV that is the tourism cryptocurrency that eliminates the need to carry cash or debit cards.

Infosys Ltd.: The company offers XR, DLT, 5G, AI, IoT with Infosys metaverse foundry.

LynKey International Ltd.: The company offers luxury resort and vacation property with Blockchain and AI tech. It also offers holiday experience NFTs.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry report:

 Regional Analysis 

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. Buy Report Now

Metaverse Market In Travel And Tourism Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.01%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 188.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, ALTERATION INDORUSSIA.COM, Ariva Digital, Infosys Ltd., LynKey International Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Mytaverse Inc., Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways Group, Queppelin, and Wilkins Avenue AR

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 AR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Blockchain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 VR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 MR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 XR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Ariva Digital

  • 10.5 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.6 LynKey International Ltd.

  • 10.7 Marriott International Inc.

  • 10.8 Mytaverse Inc.

  • 10.9 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Qatar Airways Group

  • 10.11 Queppelin

  • 10.12 Wilkins Avenue AR

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • The global metaverse market in travel and tourism industry is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer buying pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. It may also be affected by consumer preference, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions are affecting end-user living standards, which can also affect vendors' businesses. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors such as LynKey International Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Mytaverse Inc.,

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-market-in-travel-and-tourism-industry-research-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-188-24-bn-growth--north-america-to-have-a-significant-share-301634138.html

SOURCE Technavio

